GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoyment of summer performances is right around the corner in Northeastern Wisconsin.

But what’s planned is not what we’re accustomed to.

Most everything is a hybrid because of the lingering COVID-19 concerns.

There will be live, in-person performances, but much will be different than normal – with normal being two summers ago now.

Some of the outlook:

Birch Creek Music Performance Center has a full season of 28 themed concerts, but they will be held outside.

Riverside Players of Neenah is trimming its season to one musical, “Godspell,” with its audience size limited for social distancing.

Peninsula Music Festival, normally held in Fish Creek, is opting for fewer and smaller concerts at new venues for its classical music offerings.

Kaukauna Community Players is taking off another summer.

The elite Peninsula Players Theatre south of Fish Creek plans to start July 20, but that is not chiseled in stone.

The Resch Center in Ashwaubenon will host concerts, with at least two held outside on the plaza.

Northern Sky Theater is taking a slow run-up to its outdoor and indoor season at its theaters near Fish Creek.

The city bands of Appleton and Green Bay are formulating what they will play in their weekly concerts.

The season of Door Shakespeare near Baileys Harbor is reduced to a one-man performance of all the characters of the famed “Hamlet.”

Box in the Wood Theatre Guild has improvised small showcases to be performed in Franklin Park in Shawano, starting at 1 p.m. today, June 13.

Watch for more developments in this daily column.