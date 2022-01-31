Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Teacher-student story

David Keep, left, and Anthony Padilla perform a duo piano recital in Memorial Chapel of Lawrence University in Appleton. (Warren Gerds screenshot)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A piano professor performed a recital with one of his students Saturday afternoon. The event was a rarity.

It was akin to two equine thoroughbreds galloping neck-and-neck around a racetrack.

Thousands of notes flashed from four hands in an hour-and-a-half.

The music was from one of the giants of classical music – Johannes Brahms, deceased 125 years but still a presence.

And there were ironies. One is I am writing this. I ordinarily wouldn’t. Because of COVID-19 consideration, an in-person audience – there was applause – the performance was open to those on campus but off limits to the general public. Some campus performances are livestreamed, and this one was.

The professor is Anthony Padilla of Lawrence University Conservatory of Music.

The student is David Keep.

To clarify, David Keep is a former student of Anthony Padilla.

After graduating from Lawrence in 2011, David Keep went on to earn a doctorate and today teaches at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

Saturday, Anthony Padilla recounted a meeting when David Keep walked into his studio to discuss what repertoire he should pursue in his studies. In the photo above, note David Keep’s size. Back then, Anthony Padilla said to him, “So, a big football player – you better play Brahms.”

Johannes Brahms’ works often are muscular.

Thus, David Keep pursued the big “B.”

Diligently.

This is from a review I wrote in 2009 of a concert by the then-named Green Bay Civic Symphony Orchestra, a paragraph with a highlight: “The first winner of the Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition. Pianist David Keep of Traverse City, Mich., a student at Lawrence University, nimbly handled the vigorous third movement of Johannes Brahms’ ‘Concerto No. 1.’ Folks cheered.”

Side note: The next concert of the now-named Civic Symphony of Green Bay is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in Walter Theatre of St. Norbert College in De Pere. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The concert will feature the latest winners – high school and college (a Lawrence student) – of the Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition. Among his feats in Green Bay, Miroslav Pansky founded an opera company.

Many teachers and former students continue to connect after graduation as accomplishments mount. Anthony Padilla/David Keep is one of the extreme examples.

It’s interesting that this student went on to earn a doctorate. But that’s the easy part in this tale.

The hard part was the teacher-student performance of material that’s up near a mountain peak in degree of difficulty. And both were on the spot.

During the program, Anthony Padilla said he and colleagues were “thrilled” that David Keep was coming back to campus for the performance and teaching opportunities.

On the other hand, Anthony Padilla had to share in delivering the goods in esoteric piano music that few players dare take on.

Snapshot: Anthony Padilla and David Keep on stage – each could not let the other down performing music that takes years of learning and practicing. The student is now an expert on Johannes Brahms. What’s more, Anthony Padilla said, “He’s an ideal model of what it means to be a performer/scholar.” Thus, my image of two equine thoroughbreds galloping neck-and-neck around a racetrack.

This and that from the performance:

+ The performers wore masks.

+ First, they performed seated next to one another at one piano. For the second work, they were seated at separate pianos. For the third work, they switched sides from which they played.

+ The two are stylistically individual. Anthony Padilla is animated and showy. David Keep’s power is concentrated, with not much motion to deliver dynamics.

+ David Keep performs with a digital sheet music reader, turning pages by taping a device on the floor with his left foot. Anthony Padilla performs with traditional sheet music. For the second work, he employed a page turner because he and David Keep had their hands full with its volumes of rousing, robust, rapid bursts.

+ The two were totally attuned to one another in all the ways the music went – floaty/whispy/dreamy to aggression/passion/energy. And with nary a discernible clink.

+ David Keep told the audience he enjoyed the “celebratory and fun return” to campus and his mentors. Of Anthony Padilla, he said he is “still learning a lot from him.”

+ Different camera angles were employed. In some moments, each player was seen in a blended moving image.

+ It still may be possible to watch the performance online at livestream.com.lawrenceuniversity.

***

Program

+ “Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann, Opus 23, for piano four hands” – Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Thema: Leise und innig

Variation I: L’istesso tempo. Andante molto moderato

Variation II

Variation III

Variation IV

Variation V: Poco più animato

Variation VI: Allegro non troppo

Variation VII: Con moto. L’istesso tempo

Variation VIII: Poco più vivo

Variation IX

Variation X: Molto moderato, alla marcia

Anthony Padilla, piano

David Keep, piano

+ “Sonata in F minor for Two Pianos (after Piano Quintet) Opus 34b” – Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Allegro non troppo

Andante, un poco adagio

Scherzo: Allegro

Finale: Poco sostenuto – Allegro non troppo – Presto, non troppo

David Keep, piano I

Anthony Padilla, piano II

+ “Variations on a Theme of F. Joseph Haydn, Opus 56b” – Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Chorale St. Antoni: Andante

Variation I: Andante con moto

Variation II: Vivace

Variation III: Con moto

Variation IV: Andante

Variation V: Poco presto

Variation VI: Vivace

Variation VII: Grazioso

Variation VIII: Poco presto

Finale: Andante

Anthony Padilla, piano I

David Keep, piano II

+ Encore: Something by Brahms, unnamed