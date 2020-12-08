NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Thanksgiving on Serendipity Lane’ revived in Green Bay

Critic At Large

Virtual: Green Bay Community Theater

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Show logo.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new wrinkle is bringing back a 2017 Green Bay Community Theater production as a virtual offering this week.

“Thanksgiving on Serendipity Lane,” a comedy by area playwright Kathy Campsure, will be shown free (donations accepted) Dec. 10-13 at this link: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/. Instructions are on the theater’s Facebook page.

On that site, the theater says, “We are ever so grateful to author Kathy Campshure for giving us permission to show this delightful play and to Kathy Treankler who funded this archival copy. Given the holiday season of 2020, we think you’ll agree this was our serendipitous holiday event.”

Kathy Treankler also has a leading role in the play that premiered at The Machickanee Players in Oconto and then was produced by Green Bay Community Theater.

The play was recorded in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse on Chestnut Avenue in Green Bay.

Snapshot: George and Jane settled into their new house on Serendipity Lane in time to invite his mother and their grown children to celebrate Thanksgiving. When Jane asks each to share a serendipitous event from their lives, she gets more than she bargained for.”

Also performing in the production directed by Kristi Skrinska are Bill Sergott, Kristofer Holly, Jami Attaway Thompson, Sonya King, Mariah Engeldinger, Mike Horowitz and Mya Ballerstein.

This is believed to be the first time that an area community theater is presenting a play virtually by tapping into an archive.

Kathy Campshure has written other plays that have been presented by The Machickanee Players and Green Bay Community Theater.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate