GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new wrinkle is bringing back a 2017 Green Bay Community Theater production as a virtual offering this week.

“Thanksgiving on Serendipity Lane,” a comedy by area playwright Kathy Campsure, will be shown free (donations accepted) Dec. 10-13 at this link: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/. Instructions are on the theater’s Facebook page.

On that site, the theater says, “We are ever so grateful to author Kathy Campshure for giving us permission to show this delightful play and to Kathy Treankler who funded this archival copy. Given the holiday season of 2020, we think you’ll agree this was our serendipitous holiday event.”

Kathy Treankler also has a leading role in the play that premiered at The Machickanee Players in Oconto and then was produced by Green Bay Community Theater.

The play was recorded in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse on Chestnut Avenue in Green Bay.

Snapshot: George and Jane settled into their new house on Serendipity Lane in time to invite his mother and their grown children to celebrate Thanksgiving. When Jane asks each to share a serendipitous event from their lives, she gets more than she bargained for.”

Also performing in the production directed by Kristi Skrinska are Bill Sergott, Kristofer Holly, Jami Attaway Thompson, Sonya King, Mariah Engeldinger, Mike Horowitz and Mya Ballerstein.

This is believed to be the first time that an area community theater is presenting a play virtually by tapping into an archive.

Kathy Campshure has written other plays that have been presented by The Machickanee Players and Green Bay Community Theater.