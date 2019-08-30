Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Addams Family’ first up on a theatrical agenda in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

The 86th season of Sheboygan Theatre Company’s has started, and preparations are under way for four mainstage productions and more.

Individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 3. Info: stcshows.org.

Performances are in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School, 2820 Union Ave., Sheboygan.

Here is an overview:

+ “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” based on characters created by Charles Addams, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5; 2 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12.

Outwardly, the Addams family is normal: Father, mother and two children, with an uncle, a grandmother and a butler living with them. But normal to the Addams can be the daughter coming home with dinner, a goose she offed in a petting zoo, to be served up uncooked for supper. Eeeuuuwww? Gross? Yeah, now you are on to the humor of the show that comes from the master of such stuff, Charles Addams, whose quirky spin on life/death made its way to the TV airwaves for 64 episodes from 1964-1966.

Guest director and choreographer is Anthony Bruno, who hails from New York City. Bruno’s work has been seen at numerous theaters in New York City and regionally. In 2018, Bruno earned the New Short Play Festival award for best director.

Music director is Paul Sucherman, who was musical director of “Evita” during the company’s 85th season.

Featured are Larry Marcus as Gomez Addams and Lindsay Rick as Morticia Addams.

+ “It’s a Wonderful Life” by James W. Rodgers, adapting from 1946 Frank Capra film and story by Philip Van Doren Stern – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-14.

George Bailey is the guy who wished he wouldn’t have been born. He thinks his life in small town USA is crummy. But wait… Clarence Odbody, a wannabe angel, has turned up to prove things otherwise.

+ “The Nerd” by Larry Shue – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22; 2 p.m. Feb. 23; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29 (it’s Leap Year).

This show started life at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in 1981 and has been popular ever since. The comedy is about friends, one who claims he in an inspector at a chalk factory. Complexities unravel.

+ “Mary Poppins” from the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drew, with Cameron Mackintosh as co-creator – 7:30 p.m. May 15-16; 2 p.m. May 17; 7:30 p.m. May 20-23.

The story is about a family in London that is in need of guidance. The father is bound by work, and his children are growing up as brats. Into their lives arrives a kind of fairy godmother in the form of a nanny. Mary Poppins can make things happen pretty much by will, which is strong because she is very certain.

Mary Poppins, sometimes aided by her friend of many gifts, Bert, puts adventure into the lives of the snarky children, their uptight father and their frazzled mother. Adventure? Hey, park statues and chimney sweeps sing and dance, toys transform into human forms and children fly up a chimney to rooftops.

And there is a bunch of popular songs, including “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Additionally, productions are planned for the theater’s experimental arm, STC Studio Players. Details will be announced.