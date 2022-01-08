Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibition opens next week in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will host “The Bias Inside Us,” a traveling exhibition and community engagement project. Central will be the Grand Foyer of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. The exhibition will be available Jan. 15–Feb. 13. Admission is free. Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are required to wear masks. Info: weidnercenter.com.

According to a press release:

Created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services. “The Bias Inside Us” invites visitors to explore the foundational blocks of bias and the psychology behind how it influences behaviors.

The project draws from the scientific research and educational work by psychologists Mahzarin R. Banaji of Harvard University and Anthony G. Greenwald, professor emeritus at the University of Washington. They defined the term “implicit bias” through their work on unconscious and conscious mental processes. Their book, “Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People” (Delacorte Press, 2013) explores the biases people carry based on their exposure to cultural attitudes on areas such as gender, race, social class and disability status.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 3-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Admission is free, no registration required. For groups of 15 or more, contact the center at theweidner@uwgb.edu.

With images, hands-on interactives and testimonials and videos, the exhibition aims to unpack and demystify the concept of bias. The exhibition features six sections: “Introduction,” “The Science of Bias,” “Bias in Real Life,” “Serious Consequences-Bias is All Around Us,” “#RetrainYourBrain” and “Personal Reflection.”

Visitors explore the foundational blocks of bias, the psychology of how it forms and how it influences behaviors consciously and unconsciously. Interactive elements display how implicit and explicit bias show up in the world and how bias influences systems and policies that have consequences for many people and communities.

One interactive experience invites visitors to think about the how bias is reflected in product design, advertising, architecture and technology.

Among the videos in the exhibition is a series that features eight voices from diverse perspectives sharing personal experience with bias.

Additional events are scheduled.

+ “Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Panel”: 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center. Free and open to the public.

Organizers of the panel discussion are UWGB Prof. Gaurav Bansal, and Stacie Christian, interim assistant vice chancellor of inclusive excellence. The topic: “How AI Algorithmic Bias Affects Society: How did I learn my implicit biases, what it means and now what can I do about it?”

+ Stage Doors Education Series, for young people: “Freedom Riders” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center.

From the touring Mad River Theater Works, the new play, with original songs and music, explores courageous personalities behind a critical chapter in the history of the Civil Rights movement.