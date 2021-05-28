STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater community troupe will open its ninth season next week with “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat.”

Performances are at 6 p.m. June 4-5; 2 p.m. June 6; 6 p.m. June 25-26; and 2 p.m. June 27 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Info. roguetheater.org.

According to a press release: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat – An Inspector Giles Murder Mystery” is a traditional whodunit by Mike Young that “is mixed with jealousy and romance, but can you believe all that you see?”

The play-within-a-play is directed by Stuart Champeau.

The setting of the internal play is the drawing room of the venerable Table Manor, a well-kept, but older British house in the country. The actors are there to perform a show written by one of their colleagues. They are leery of its success but want to be on stage at any cost.

Some members are looking for love, some revenge, and others are just stopping by. Each has secrets, and one will be murdered.

The real actors will need to rely on their day jobs to help them solve this case.

Willing audience members play an active role in getting to the bottom of the caper as eye witnesses, medical professionals and hired help.

Performing are Jennifer Birkholz as the Director, Lori Wier as Lady Bottomton, Stuart Champeau as Lord Bottomton, Keri Grimsley as Fifi LaWowwow, Lola DeVillers as Matilda DeMorte, George Straka as Inspector Giles and Jamie Buesing as Sound Tech.

Rogue Theater started doing murder mystery dinner theater in 2013 at venues throughout Door County. Productions became “fabulously successful,” and the tradition has continued every spring.

Due to COVID19, last year’s dinner theater was canceled, “and this year it is just too early to pack those restaurants.” The murder mysteries will continue this year as drive-in theater for two weekends: June 4-6 and June 25-27 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Friday and Saturday performances will be drive-in style with some limited seating outside in front of the stage. Sunday shows will be indoors in the Oasis Center with limited seating and facemasks required.