DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Summer Stage will present “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue” July 22-25 in Dudley Birder Hall on the St. Norbert campus.
Information for in-person and livestream tickets: snc.edu/tickets.
According to a press release: “The Curtain Rises Again” is a collaborative revue crafted by directors Kent Paulsen and Stephen Rupsch, along with the show’s ensemble members.
Performances will take audiences through an introspective and uplifting journey featuring group numbers, solos, duets and more. Songs have been chosen to reflect each member’s experience of their perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic and other historical events of the last year and a half.
The ensemble is made up of 13 local performers, including St. Norbert alumni, St. Norbert College Music Theatre alumni and regional production veterans. They are:
Michael Ajango, De Pere
Acacia Angelo, Green Bay
Corrie Beula Kovacs, Neenah
Ben Cahall, De Pere
John Dicks, Green Bay
Linda Feldmann, Appleton
Brennan Heider, Green Bay
Molly Lucareli, Green Bay
Nick Myers Olson, Green Bay
Annika Osell, De Pere
Emily Terrell Paulsen, Green Bay
Jarrod Michael Pfarr, Grand Chute
Emily Tomcek, De Pere
Overall, St. Norbert College Music Theatre is a community-focused program that engages, educates and entertains the people of Northeastern Wisconsin through theater. It supports the mission of the college and enhances the educational, economic and cultural vitality of the region.
Ahead is the youth theater presentation of “The SpongeBob Musical” in August.