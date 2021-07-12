DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Summer Stage will present “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue” July 22-25 in Dudley Birder Hall on the St. Norbert campus.

Information for in-person and livestream tickets: snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release: “The Curtain Rises Again” is a collaborative revue crafted by directors Kent Paulsen and Stephen Rupsch, along with the show’s ensemble members.

Performances will take audiences through an introspective and uplifting journey featuring group numbers, solos, duets and more. Songs have been chosen to reflect each member’s experience of their perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic and other historical events of the last year and a half.

Cast for ‘The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue.’ (Kent Paulsen)

The ensemble is made up of 13 local performers, including St. Norbert alumni, St. Norbert College Music Theatre alumni and regional production veterans. They are:

Michael Ajango, De Pere

Acacia Angelo, Green Bay

Corrie Beula Kovacs, Neenah

Ben Cahall, De Pere

John Dicks, Green Bay

Linda Feldmann, Appleton

Brennan Heider, Green Bay

Molly Lucareli, Green Bay

Nick Myers Olson, Green Bay

Annika Osell, De Pere

Emily Terrell Paulsen, Green Bay

Jarrod Michael Pfarr, Grand Chute

Emily Tomcek, De Pere

Overall, St. Norbert College Music Theatre is a community-focused program that engages, educates and entertains the people of Northeastern Wisconsin through theater. It supports the mission of the college and enhances the educational, economic and cultural vitality of the region.

Ahead is the youth theater presentation of “The SpongeBob Musical” in August.