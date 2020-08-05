TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club” starting this week with previews.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Aug. 7-8 (previews), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14-15 and 21-22 and 2 p.m. Aug. 23. Info: forstinn.org.

Seating is limited in the cabaret theater, in keeping with rules due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

In the story, the five characters are members of a college swim team who stuck together as friends forever. Each year, the women gather at a beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks for a weekend of freedom and catching up.

In four scenes, the friends are seen first when they are age 44 after striking out in the world, then five years later, then five years later and finally 23 years later, when they are age 77 or so.

Sheree Hollinger (Vicki Svacina) is the fussy organizer, the captain of the team and the boss over everybody.

Lexie Richards (Nannette Macy) is the sexpot of the bunch who changes husbands like car owners change sets of tires – though her change-outs come with a lot more self-absorbed drama.

Dinah Grayson (Lisa Heili) is the calculator, an attorney who has figured everything out, with a cocktail shaker close at hand.

Vernadette Simms (Erin Renae LaFond) is Murphy’s Law on the hoof, yet with a cheery demeanor about her prison-prone son and her array of injuries.

Jeri Neal McFeeley (Katie Guzak) has traded in a Roman Catholic nun’s habit for a new, yet faithful, outlook on life.

Stage direction is by Monty Witt and Michael Sheeks. Stage manager is Shannon Paige. Scenic design and properties are by Nannette Macy.

Jones Hope Wooten is actually three people – Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten – with wide experience in writing plays and screenplays. The three have written an array of plays as a team.