FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will open its 2021 outdoor season next week with previews of the new “The Fisherman’s Daughters” in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater.

Workshop performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 12-19, with preview production performances at 7:30 p.m. June 21-26, June 28-July 3 and July 5-10. Info: northernskytheater.com.

According to the website:

Book, music and lyrics are by Katie Dahl, an active singer-songwriter based in Door County.

The story: It’s 1908. Sarah Peterson lives alone in the woods on a windy point not far from Fish Creek, a spot the governor wants to claim for Peninsula State Park. When her sister, Nora, returns home from Chicago, the two have never felt further apart – but they must decide their next steps together. “A funny, touching tale of two sisters and the land they love… this is a Door County story by a Door County playwright.”

Message from the theater: “Pre-pandemic, we had slated ‘The Fisherman’s Daughters’ to premiere in 2021. For COVID reasons, we can’t present it in its full form this year – costumes, scenery and onstage movement will be minimized. But this fantastic story and gorgeous music will be fully realized, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to bring it to you. “The Fisherman’s Daughters” will still get a full world premiere at Northern Sky in the future. And this summer, we’re presenting what we’re calling a ‘preview production’ of this powerful, poignant, hilarious story.

“The cast you’ll see this summer is the same cast who performed the first-ever reading of ‘The Fisherman’s Daughters’ back in 2016, and two readings thereafter.”

Pictured above at the 2018 reading are (left to right) Alex Campea (who plays John), Eva Nimmer (Nora), Katie Dahl (playwright), Kelly Doherty (Sarah), Molly Rhode (director) and Chase Stoeger (Charlie).

Previously for Northern Sky Theater, Katie Dahl co-wrote the musical “Victory Farm” with Emilie Coulson and James Valcq. Premiered in 2012, “Victory Farm” has since seen two encore productions. The musical is inspired by the true story of German prisoners of war who came to pick cherries in Door County during World War II.

A year-round resident of Door County, Dahl tours regularly and is known for the depth of her alto voice, the candor of her songs and the humor of her live performances. In October, her song “Worry My Friend” hit No. 5 on the folk radio charts.