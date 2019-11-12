Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Ghost in the Meadow’ opening 10-performance run in Green Bay

Nichole Hood, from left, Eric D. Westphal, Ann Rezlaff, Sarah Doyle and Sandy Zochert are featured “Ghost in the Meadow” presented by Green Bay Community Theater. (Troupe photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Green Bay Community Theater will present 10 performances of Joseph Simonelli’s “The Ghost in the Meadow” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse starting this week.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-22; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

Bill Sergott directs the story of a child who mysteriously appears and disappears on a stormy night.

In the cast are Sarah Doyle, Nichole Hood, Bailey Nelsen, Eli Renier, Ann Retzlaff, Eric D. Westphal and Sandy Zochert.

According to a press release: “The Ghost in the Meadow” is an intriguing tale set in a Civil War-era farm house in upstate New York.

The home is purchased by sisters Sheila and Kylie Roberts. On a stormy night, a lightning strike blacks out the house. When the lights come back on, Sheila sees a child running across the meadow, who then disappears.

Other mysterious things happen leaving Sheila and Kylie scared and concerned. Determined to solve this, they call an expert psychic.

The psychic learns the legend of an abandoned church in the meadow. When the church served as an orphanage during the Civil War, a tragedy occurred involving the sisters’ house. Ever since, there have been hauntings on the premises. More twists tell the tale.

A native of Brooklyn, Joseph Simonelli writes across a spectrum of plays with comedies being his most popular. He produces plays for limited runs on Staten Island and in New Jersey.