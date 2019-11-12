GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Ghost in the Meadow’ opening 10-performance run in Green Bay

Critic At Large

Green Bay Community Theater

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Nichole Hood, from left, Eric D. Westphal, Ann Rezlaff, Sarah Doyle and Sandy Zochert are featured “Ghost in the Meadow” presented by Green Bay Community Theater. (Troupe photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Green Bay Community Theater will present 10 performances of Joseph Simonelli’s “The Ghost in the Meadow” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse starting this week.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-22; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

Bill Sergott directs the story of a child who mysteriously appears and disappears on a stormy night.

In the cast are Sarah Doyle, Nichole Hood, Bailey Nelsen, Eli Renier, Ann Retzlaff, Eric D. Westphal and Sandy Zochert.

According to a press release: “The Ghost in the Meadow” is an intriguing tale set in a Civil War-era farm house in upstate New York.

The home is purchased by sisters Sheila and Kylie Roberts. On a stormy night, a lightning strike blacks out the house. When the lights come back on, Sheila sees a child running across the meadow, who then disappears.

Other mysterious things happen leaving Sheila and Kylie scared and concerned. Determined to solve this, they call an expert psychic.

The psychic learns the legend of an abandoned church in the meadow. When the church served as an orphanage during the Civil War, a tragedy occurred involving the sisters’ house. Ever since, there have been hauntings on the premises. More twists tell the tale.

A native of Brooklyn, Joseph Simonelli writes across a spectrum of plays with comedies being his most popular. He produces plays for limited runs on Staten Island and in New Jersey.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories