Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Knights and Daddy D’s Broadway Hits!’ scheduled in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay and Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will team again in two shows this weekend at Riverside Ballroom.

The schedule for “The Knights and Daddy D’s Broadway Hits!” is 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. show Saturday, March 7, and noon meal, 1 p.m. show Sunday, March 8. Info: daddydproductions.com.

Selections are from current Broadway show and such famous shows as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Oklahoma!” “Wicked” and “Les Misérables.”

This is a re-teaming of the troupes following success last year.

They will perform separately and together, and there will be special songs by the troupe leaders.

The backstory of this program is this: Darren Johnson, leader of Daddy D Productions, and his wife/performing partner Shelly Johnson, are graduates of St. Norbert College. They performed with St. Norbert College’s Swinging Knights, the forerunner of Knights on Broadway. Dudley Birder founded the Swinging Knights, which ceased after he retired. A few years later, the concept was renewed as Knights on Broadway, led by Kent Paulsen. After Dudley Birder retired from performing altogether, Kent Paulsen also became artistic director and director of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College. Kent Paulsen did not attend St. Norbert, but his wife, Emily Terrell Paulsen, did, and she sang with the Swinging Knights. The Paulsens will perform on this weekend’s programs.

Knights on Broadway consists of students of a wide array of majors.

Performing with Daddy D Productions for this show are singers Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson and Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder and musicians Cody Borley (drums) Alicia Michelle (violin) and Ryan Sette (bass and guitar).