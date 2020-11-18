DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dance Company of greater Green Bay will present four performances of “The Magic of the Holidays” next week.

The presentation will be performed in-person and livestreamed at 7 p.m. Nov. 27, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 2 p.m. Nov. 29 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Because of complications of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the company of artistic director Shirley Van will not present “The Nutcracker Ballet” as has been its tradition for 42 years.

“Yes, it is strange not to be able to perform ‘The Nutcracker’,” Tammy Petras of the company said in an email. “Instead, we will be presenting ‘The Magic of the Holidays’ featuring dances from ‘The Nutcracker’ and other holiday favorites.

“With the social distancing, we were not able to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ as in previous years. We will be dancing some of the favorites such as ‘Snow’ and ‘Waltz of the Flowers’ – with a much-reduced number of dancers – along with some of the suites.”

Directing the production is Carrie Wielgus. Choreography is by Carrie Wielgus, Jami Goodman and Bryanna Gauger, except for duets by Milwaukee Ballet dancers Davit Hovahannisyan and Luz San Miguel.

Holiday songs will include “Frosty the Snowman,” “Carol of the Bells” and “White Christmas.” Seniors in the company will perform “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,”

“Due to COVID-19,” we are only allowed 157 people in the live audience per show, so we are offering to purchase livestreaming also,” Petras said. “We are working very hard with St. Norbert College on social distancing and safety for the audience and our dancers.

“We currently have 40 company members and are keeping them separated by groups in the studio with staggered practices and also during the production in different rooms at St. Norbert. They are also required to wear a mask while dancing, which they seem to have adapted to very well.”