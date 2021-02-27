LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ put off in Manitowoc

The Masquers, Inc,

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers, Inc. community theater has postponed its production of the musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes” that was due to start next week.

“Last month, some of the cast came down with COVID-19,” said Claran LaViolette, troupe president. “They are all fine now, but rehearsals were canceled for two weeks. And if that wasn’t enough, our venue fell through, due to some deconstruction, heating and electrical issues.”

The original dates for the production were March 5-7 and 12-14. They have been changed to May 15-17 and 21-23, with the location being The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The Masquers and Forst Inn websites will post ticket and other information.

Recently, The Masquers also experienced another setback.

“Two weeks ago, we had pipes burst in our Coach House (headquarters/rehearsal space), so we are now in the midst of the cleanup of that mess,” LaViolette said. “However, the show must go on.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is part of the 90th season of The Masquers, Inc.

The production has two casts.

Created by Roger Bean, the show that was an Off-Broadway hit takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy – “four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!”

The show includes such 1950s hits as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite and perform at their 10-year reunion and add 1960s hits to the musical lineup.

Directing is Patrick Schamburek, with Erin LaFond as music director and Kevin James Sievert as choreographer.

