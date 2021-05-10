Show logo with two casts. (The Masquers, Inc.)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers, Inc. community theater is presenting the musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

That’s the simplest part of the story.

Among complications along the way: The production has two casts, original dates were scratched out and performances have been moved out of Manitowoc.

Performances are now hosted by The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. Info: forstinn.org.

The schedule:

Team Marvelous: Performing at 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and 2 p.m. May 16.

Cindy Lou – Sam Gretz

Missy – Erin LaFond

Betty Jean – Missie Wendorf

Suzy – Katie Jo Shimulunas

Team Wonderettes: Performing at 7:30 p.m. May 21-22 and 2 p.m. May 23.

Cindy Lou – Addison Fowler

Missy – Tessa Komoroski

Betty Jean – Shannon Paige

Suzy – Em Schaller

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is part of the 90th season of The Masquers, Inc., which normally performs in Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

Created by Roger Bean, the show that was an Off-Broadway hit takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy – “four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!”

The show includes such 1950s hits as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite and perform at their 10-year reunion and add 1960s hits to the musical lineup.

Directing is Patrick Schamburek, with Erin LaFond as music director and Kevin James Sievert as choreographer.

Seating is at tables for two to four patrons, and audience size is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.