GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will open its season next week with the Neil Simon comedy classic “The Odd Couple.” Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

Performances in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17; 4 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24; and 4 p.m. Sept. 25-26.

The troupe is presenting eight performances this season instead of 10 as traditionally. For COVID-19 cleaning reasons, there will not be two performances on the same day.

Snapshot: The play starts with poker-playing buddies gathered for their weekly get-together in the apartment of divorced sportswriter Oscar Madison. The mess is one indication that has wife left him, plus the buddies are offered warm Coke and moldy sandwiches. Last to arrive is Felix Ungar, who has just been thrown out by his wife. Felix is depressed and seem suicidal, leading Oscar to invite Felix to be his roommate.

As Felix takes on the domestic mantle in the apartment, he proves just how difficult he is to live with. Oscar is driven to the comical edged of madness. Oscar tries to get Felix out of his funk with a couple of airline hostesses, but that doesn’t go as planned, either. So on to Plan B.

Directing is local theater veteran Craig Berken.

Featured are Eric Westphal as Felix and Tim Killian as Oscar.

Also in the cast are Bryan Siebers, Steven Troudt, Devon Breecher, Gary Wisneski, Katie Schroeder and Raechal Wozniak-Sanford.

“The Odd Couple” is one of the storied plays in Broadway history. It opened on Broadway in 1965 and was turned into a successful movie in 1968 and then a popular TV series starting in the early 1970s. Neil Simon adapted the play in 1985 to feature female roommates and the Costazuela brothers, one of whom was played by Green Bay native Tony Shalhoub at the start of his illustrious career.