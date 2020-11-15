Plays in lineup for virtual “One-Act Weekend” of Green Bay’s Play-by-Play Theatre.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The famous line, “The show must go on” is getting new meaning these days.

Northeastern Wisconsin performance folks are coming up with answers to limitations caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Another famous line is in effect: “Desperation is the mother of invention.”

With in-person performances not practical in most cases, virtual has become the way to go in a variety of forms.

Here is a sampler of what has been going on and what to expect among performances.

+ Northern Sky Theater of Door County came up with a marvelous compilation of past shows featuring women, “Lipstick Optional: Celebrating the Women of Northern Sky.”

+ Civic Symphony of Green Bay features performances by key musicians in the orchestra and has them tell their stories.”

+ Also personable are University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music faculty performances that take listeners to new places in entertaining ways.

+ A heart-tugging farewell to a season lost was offered by the St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe.

+ Door Shakespeare presented an elaborate play reading of “Shakespeare’s Legacy” that attracted watchers from coast to coast.

+ Door Shakespeare also came up with a video of a wild-eyed version of William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”

+ Lawrence University went all out in its “New Music Series” to create an artful video enhancing a work by Asha Srinivasan, a composer on its faculty.

+ Phoenix Theatre of Clintonville patched together a Zoom-like showing of the comedy “Replacing Linda” that was fun.

There has been more – Sheboygan Symphony and Fox Valley Symphony orchestras, Green Bay Community Theater, The Masquers, Inc. of Manitowoc, The Grand Oshkosh and Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County among others.

Here are examples of what is ahead and links to preview stories about them:

++ Today, Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.: Griffon String Quartet: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-n-e-w-classical-quartet-offers-first-of-four-virtual-concerts-sunday/.

++ Monday, Nov. 16: 6:30 p.m.: “Brass Musicians of the Weidner Philharmonic”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-livestream-set-for-brass-musicians-of-the-weidner-philharmonic/.

++ Nov. 21 and 22: Play-by-Play Theatre’s “One-Act Weekend”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-virtual-one-act-weekend-of-four-plays-set-by-green-bay-company/.