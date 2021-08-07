DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage will present a production of “The SpongeBob Musical” next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-15. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

According to a press release: “The SpongeBob Musical” is the musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s TV sitcom of the same name.

Snapshot: The stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world.

This year’s cast, crew and pit musicians come from 20 local high schools – Appleton East, Appleton Xavier, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Brillion, Daskool Academy, De Pere, Denmark, Neenah, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Kimberly, Little Chute, Luxemburg – Casco, Notre Dame Academy, Pulaski, St. Mary’s Catholic, West De Pere and Wrightstown.

Participants:

+ Jazmyn Abbott, West De Pere High School, is on costume crew.

+ Aydin Abts, graduate of Brillion High School, plays trombone.

+ Aidan Averbeck, Ashwaubenon High School, plays SpongeBob SquarePants.

+ Madalyn Baeten, graduate of Ashwaubenon High School, is a spotlight operator.

+ Will Bakken, Little Chute High School, plays tenor sax.

+ Jake Barbeau, De Pere High School, plays Patrick Star.

+ Amanda Barnes, graduate of Wrightstown High School, plays flute.

+ Ione Berken, Green Bay East High School, plays a sardine, a pirate, a cowboy fish, a sardine devotee and is in the ensemble.

+ Mitchell Blohm, West De Pere High School, is a spotlight operator.

+ Ryan Bouchard, Pulaski High School, plays Squidward Q. Tentacles.

+ Isaac Bowman, Green Bay East High School, plays Eugene H. Krabs.

+ Elizabeth Cantwell, graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School, plays Karen the Computer, a sardine, a sea anemone and a pirate.

+ Aren Damayo, Ashwaubenon High School, plays Old Man Jenkins, a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, a sardine devotee, a teen fan and is in the ensemble.

+ Maveren Demerath-Clark, Kimberly High School, is on build crew.

+ Tryana Dokolas, Daskool Academy, plays a sardine, a pirate, a girl fish, a sardine devotee, a teen fan and is in the ensemble.

+ Emma Doran, graduate of Ashwaubenon High School, plays Mrs. Puff, a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, a girl fish, a sardine devotee and is in the ensemble.

+ Trevor Dunning, Bay Port High School, is on costume crew.

+ Madeline Eckberg, Green Bay East High School, is light board operator.

+ Alex Fisher, Little Chute High School, is on audio crew.

+ Amelia Gibbons, West De Pere High School, plays Pearl Krabs, a sardine, a sea anemone, a sardine devotee and a security guard.

+ Claire Hendee, Appleton Xavier High School, plays trumpet.

+ Grace Hess, Ashwaubenon High School, is on props crew.

+ Emily Hoeppner, Notre Dame Academy, plays a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, a BFF dancer, a cowboy fish, a sardine devotee, a member of Electric Skates and is in the ensemble.

+ Zachary Holder, Green Bay East High School, plays piano.

+ Valerie Jeanquart, Luxemburg-Casco High School, plays a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, a BFF dancer, a sardine devotee and is in the ensemble.

+ Alina Kiedinger, graduate of De Pere High School, plays Sandy Cheeks.

+ Aria Kiedinger, De Pere High School, plays a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, a girl fish, a member of Electric Skates and is in the ensemble.

+ Nick Kramer, graduate of Denmark High School, plays Sheldon Plankton, a sardine, a sea anemone and a pirate.

+ Clarissa LaPlante, De Pere High School, is on props crew.

+ Paige Lawrence, graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School, is the crew head.

+ Jacob Massart, Notre Dame Academy, plays a sardine, a sea anemone, a sardine devotee, a member of Electric Skates, a security guard and is in the ensemble.

+ Maliq Mendez-McGillivray, graduate of Green Bay East High School, plays guitar.

+ Maria Miller, graduate of West De Pere High School, is assistant stage manager.

+ Luke Mobley, graduate of Wrightstown High School, plays drumkit.

+ Elijah Nash, graduate of Appleton East High School, plays a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, and is in the ensemble.

+ Henry Pahlow, Denmark High School, plays Perch Perkins and a sardine.

+ Bella Peters, West De Pere High School, is on costume crew.

+ Charlie Rickards, Notre Dame Academy, plays Patchy the Pirate, a sardine, a sea anemone and is in the ensemble.

+ Evelyn Rickards, Notre Dame Academy, is on costume crew.

+ Kristen Roggenbauer, Brillion High School, plays Mayor of Bikini Bottom, a sardine, a pirate, a teen fan and is in the ensemble.

+ Megan Schauer, graduate of West De Pere High School, is the props head.

+ Audrey Schaumberg, Wrightstown High School, is on props crew.

+ Drew Skaletski, Wrightstown High School, plays Larry the Lobster, a sardine, a pirate and is in the ensemble.

+ Joseph Stumpf, Notre Dame Academy, is a spotlight operator.

+ Nick Tamayo, graduate of Neenah High School, plays a sardine, a sea anemone, a pirate, a BFF dancer, a sardine devotee and is in the ensemble.

+ Maisie Teska, graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School, plays clarinet and alto sax.

+ Truman Thor, Ashwaubenon High School, is on fly rail crew.

+ Madeline Tricarico, Notre Dame Academy, plays electric bass.

+ Sophie Utrie, Denmark High School, plays a sardine, a pirate, a cowboy fish, a sardine devotee and is in the ensemble.

+ Kaden Van Price, West De Pere High School, plays guitar.

+ Isa Wagner, Denmark High School, is on build crew.

Next Stage is an immersive musical theater program for high-school-age performers, instrumentalists and technicians culminating in public performances. Participants receive skill training and practical experience in a challenging and supportive environment. This year’s Next Stage production marks the sixth in the program’s history.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with book by Kyle Jarrow, original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I. Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt and musical production conceived by Tina Landau.