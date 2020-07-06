Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: The theater path of Alicia Birder of De Pere, Part 2

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The performance persona of Alicia Birder is, is, is, is, is… a collage of roles, of shows, of people.

Somewhere in the picture are her favorite performances by her, favorite performances of others and shows she especially savors for being part of or fully in charge of the direction and/or choreography.

Ask her to pick cherries from any one of these, and she is hard pressed after naming a few from a teeming mass.

Too many.

“I can’t even remember what I’ve done. What have I done?”

The landscape includes decades with Music Theatre of St. Norbert College and more recently with Birder Players theater troupe.

“First of all, I believe Grizabella in ‘Cats’ (Music Theatre, June 2017). I really related to her more than any other role I’ve played. It was empowering in the sense that my physicality has changed over the years and having always been a physical actor, I connected with it and found great reward from that. You often play roles that you have to reach far. You may not be the same age or the right age or the right everything for, and I think with Grizabella I just… it was the right time for Alicia to connect with her.

As Sister Amnesia in “Nunsense.” (Music Theatre of St. Norbert College)

“I believe ‘Nunsense’/Amnesia gave me the opportunity to experience comic timing for the first time. And then having played her several times, I was able to continue to improve and work on that. Another unique opportunity. Which is interesting because when I was young, I mostly played ingenue roles, so I found that gratifying. And the puppet, of course. Such a challenge for Amnesia to play Sister Marionette and play two voices. The timing was a great challenge, and I enjoyed that process very much.”

Review snapshot, 1992 Music Theatre: “Bakken [her married name]: plays Sister Mary Amnesia with a tasty Loony Toons touch. She has a great scene – two voices, weird humor, soaring voice – with a puppet… Along with playing on the built-in laughs her nun’s name suggests, Bakken makes you feel for her, too.”

“Carlotta in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ (Music Theatre, July 2011). You know, I have a nickname now. It’s Diva, given to me by a patron who was at the show, and the name has stuck. I don’t think I’m going to be Grandma. I think I’m going to be Diva if the day ever comes. The role was an opportunity to sing how I was originally trained by dear Marshall Moss (St. Norbert College voice master) and to call upon that, and the rehearsal process, and the being in shape vocally doesn’t come around often enough. And that was so much fun, and to be bigger than life. I was blessed. So Diva I am.”

Review snapshot: “Alicia Birder is on stage, soaring and strutting as aloof diva Carlotta.”

In rehearsal as Carlotta in “The Phantom of the Opera.” (Music Theatre of St. Norbert College)

In the first part of this column (https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-theater-path-of-alicia-birder-of-de-pere-part-1/), Alicia Birder mentions a nice note sent by “The Music Man” creator Meredith Willson. What was the nicest thing anybody said to her after a show?

“(Professional actress) Nancy Junion, when I came off stage after ‘Annie,’ grabbed me and looked me in the eye and said, ‘They love you.’ And that stuck with me the rest of my life. And coming from her, who had just come off from Broadway at the time meant a great deal. I was just in my early 20s, and that gave me great confidence and belief in myself. I was Grace…

“I have many, many notes. Those notes mean a lot. Taking the time to write to somebody and actually send it off in the mail is an effort in this world and time, so they even mean more now. And I do continue to get them. Particularly, people are very grateful for providing arts education for the youth and for giving them an opportunity to enjoy quality entertainment year-round. Yeah, they love it, right here in De Pere.”

More often, Alicia Birder has worked behind the scenes as choreographer and director.

“Directing came about because of my mother (Mary Birder). She approached me and said, ‘You know, you could be directing.’ And that’s how it happened.

“She then said to Dudley (Music Theatre founder and Alicia’s father), ‘Why don’t you have Alicia direct that show?’ And that was it, ‘The Fantasticks’ was my first show that I directed.

“Oh, I was scared to death, honestly. And I can tell you that that anxiety and that anxiousness was because I was so much younger than my actors, and they were all men. I hate to admit that. But that didn’t last long. They were a charming cast, and they had a blast. As Dudley always says, ‘You’re only baptized once,’ (laughs) so I was on my way after that one.

Review of first directing experience.

Review snapshot (Music Theatre, June 1997: “Director Alicia Birder has a consistent cast of veterans. Each performer has a major strength that overshadows small weaknesses (sings better than acts, acts better than sings, not fluid afoot – that type of thing). Together, it’s an easily likable crew… You leave the theater amused, saddened, heartened and enlightened by this refresher course on growing up.”

“That’s where I met Warren Elliott (who was in the cast and today is key in Birder Players’ set designs). So that’s what happened, just as simply as that. And I gave it a go, and from that year on I directed one show every year until maybe 10 years ago and then I worked with James (P. Birder, her brother, who directs) on a couple, directing and choreographing.

“And then the last six years, I’m directing anywhere from three to six a year. And I love it.”

By “last six years,” Alicia Birder is referring to Birder Players theater troupe that performs in Broadway Theatre, 132 N. Broadway in De Pere.

“I started Birder Players as an avenue for talented community players to have an outlet to perform on a regular basis year-around. So many of my friends and staff love to sing and love to perform.

“We began with musical cabarets eight years ago. We would pick a theme and then do two hours of music – just piano and singing entertainment. From that, we did three, then four, then five a year for the first few years, and then we decided it would be fun to try doing a show once we got in our own space. That’s how it started.

Display in Broadway Theatre of Birder Players productions. (Warren Gerds)

“From there on, we added another show and within a year we had a full season the next year. There’s just a lot of talented people in our community who love to be a part of this.

“We began with just our staff and a few people around us. And then we posted auditions. We have people from Hortonville and as far north as Sturgeon Bay participating. So they come from the community around us.

“(For behind the scenes) again, it’s a pool of talented community volunteers. A dear friend of mine, Chris Gabyrczak, has taken over the sound for us. He just comes in and give his all.

“Costumes are a variety of people. Every show we reach out to a pool of talent and see who grabs on.

“Warren Elliott and his wife Susan have been volunteers since day one. They design, create, build and paint every set. They are a true gift to us. That is for certain.

“Hair and make-up again is community people.

“Lights is Andrew Schmitt, who began with us and introduced us to other community people who have lit a few of the past shows. A couple of our stage managers were introduced to us from the valley with Andrew as well.”

Alicia Birder’s overview:

“I love the organizational end of it. I love delving into character. I love working with all-ages talent. And I love working toward that goal of the finished product, bringing all the ends together – production manager, you know. I love the opportunity to have different visions and see them come to fruit.”

From “The Fantasticks” to now, what can Alicia Birder do now that she would not have been able to do in producing “The Fantasticks” – be it the talent pool, the logistics, the technical things?

“All of the above. In the talent pool, certainly, much broader.

“From a capacity of managing more people standpoint, certainly I love bringing all ages together. There’s nothing greater than mentorship that comes naturally with working in the theater. You know, there’s not another place in the world that you can bring a variety of ages and talent levels together, and they forget how each other are and who they are and just work together and make the magic. So on a greater scale, I love that challenge.

“From a technical standpoint, I’ve learned so much putting a theater together. I’ve been mentored so much by good friends in the business. That process has been tremendous to help us take some leaps and bounds in what we do. That responsibility has been different. “Having our own space. And I’ve had great help from our volunteers and community in making this happen. So I appreciated that, and I’ve appreciated the learning process.”

Alicia Birder has an appreciation of performances of others. Prodded, she offers some off the top of her head.

Final bows for “Pippin.” (Birder Players)

“Zeb Metzler played the leading man in Birder Players’ production of ‘Pippin,’ and he just was so powerful, so strong, he just took the stage with such presence. I enjoyed his performance greatly with the Bob Fosse touch. He got it.

“Chad Lemerande as Jean Valjean in ‘Les Miserables’ (Music Theatre). Extremely powerful.

“Oh my gosh, my life is so full of so much…

“Mary Eisenreich in ‘Nunsense’ as Mother Superior. She was a hoot.

“There are so many, I don’t even know where to begin. I mean, think back on so much that we’ve done.”

“Steve Carlson in ‘The Music Man.’

“Didi Hitt in ‘The King and I.’

“Oh, so much.

Of course, Alicia Birder has someone walking around in front of her.

“Ana, you mean? (Ana Lissa Bakken of Birder Players is her daughter). Of course, I think she’s great. She’s a natural. She can move, she can move better than Mom. It’s fun watch her, watch her grow.

“My life is so full. There’s just so much.”

Alicia Birder also has shows in which she takes special pride for her leadership.

“I’m really proud of ‘Children of Eden’ (Music Theatre, July 2003). I had never seen the show. It was brand-new to me, so the creative process was completely different to me than anything I had ever done. That was a challenge but greatly rewarding, too, as the show really made some hearts smile. A beautiful piece.

Review snapshot: “The cast is eager because it’s wholly involved. The stories have principals, but always around are chunks or masses of humanity – singing, moving, dancing and coloring in details.”

As Grizabella in “Cats.” (Music Theatre of St. Norbert College)

“Also, ‘Cats’ (Music Theatre, June 2017). ‘Cats’ was not a show that I would ever see the way being done the way that I did it. I had a vision for it, and with my production team understanding the vision, it was more than I could have asked for. And a great creative team, including my choreographer, Anna Allen, who really outdid herself as well as the cast. Who knew there was that much talent in this town?”

Review snapshot: “In some ways, ‘Cats’ is Grizabella’s show. All the storytelling and antics lead to her climactic scene. In many ways, ‘Cats’ is Alicia Birder’s show. Along with performing as Grizabella, she is director and choreographer. Make that CHOREOGRAPHER because this show is end-to-end movement – the movements of cats through dance but mostly through their silken style. Every scene in ‘Cats’ has something to do with movement, and Birder takes the formidable talent available and molds something cool, piece after piece, whether for an individual or the company. Additional specialty choreography by Anna Allen and Ann Preiss Gray fills out more. There are even tap-dancing cats.”

“Chicago The Musical” logo. (Birder Players)

“Our production of ‘Chicago’ (Birder Players, February 2020). Again, creative team remarkability. I never sit through every show, and I sat through every night of that show. And I couldn’t get enough of it. I laughed at the same jokes. I told the cast that joy that they bring to the stage is crazy in the sense that here we are in this small theater in downtown De Pere and what they are doing is astounding. It’s just great to see the passion and execution of these community players. I am blown away by it.”

Review snapshot: “Performances sizzle – the two leads of not-so-lady-like murderesses, the smarmy shyster lawyer who is only in it for love (yeah, right), the sinewy (male) and sassy (female) dance entourages, individual colorful character roles and the red-hot band. Director and co-choreographer Alicia Birder makes the thing move, which is her trademark with big-title shows from Broadway.”

Alicia Birder wants this known:

“I think we have been lucky how De Pere has embraced us at Broadway Theatre, how the community has stepped forward during the pandemic to aid us in whatever way they can. Being a part of this town and being a theater, of course, we’ve been hit hard, it’s really important for a town to have the arts, and I’m just grateful for all those who have stepped forward to help us get through this.”

And, to end, this about having fun creating a theater:

“I have to say I felt like I was playing house because that would be my house. Creating, dressing the dolls, making the clothes, finding the set, searching for props. I mean, that is my childhood. So this house is the best mansion I could ever have. It is my playhouse for me. That’s probably why I love to go to work every day.”