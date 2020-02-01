Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Three classical music concerts set for February Fest in Ellison Bay

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Music Festival Winter Fest will return this year with three afternoon concerts scheduled in Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church.

The chamber music series provides an “off-season” presence for the festival, which is held each August. This season is the festival’s 68th.

The Winter Fest concerts start at 2 p.m. Info: musicfestival.com.

The schedule:

+ Feb. 8 – Eric Olson, oboe; Ellen Caruso Olson, viola; Sara Bong, piano. The Olsons are members of the Festival Orchestra.

Works are by Huw Watkins, Johann Sebastian Bach, William White, George Gershwin, Robert Morris and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

+ Feb. 15 – Susanna Self, flute, with Susan Wenckus, piano. Self, a member of the Festival Orchestra, will present a solo recital with pianist and collaborator Wenckus.

Works are by Johann Sebastian Bach, Robert Schumann, Charles Tomlinson Griffes and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

+ Feb. 22 – Stellio Trio: Yoorhi Choi, violin; Andrew Byun, cello; Hyejin Joo, piano. Yoorhi Choi is a member of the Festival Orchestra. Hyejin Joo performed in the festival’s 2019 Symphony Series.

The trio was formed when members were pursuing doctorates at Northwestern University.

The program will be announced.