Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Three Days of Rain’ opening this week in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Isadoora Theatre Company will present six performances of Richard Greenberg’s “Three Days of Rain” starting this week in Inside/Out Theatre of Margaret Lockwood Gallery. Info: isadooratheatrecompany.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9; 2 p.m. Nov. 10; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

According to a press release: Directed by Richard Carlson, the romantic drama features Carrie Counihan as Nan/Lina, Edward DiMaio as Pip/Theo and Dan Sallinen as Walker/Ned.

The Pulitzer Prize nominated play is set in New York City. The story centers on Walker, his sister, Nan, and their childhood friend, Pip, who meet to settle their parents’ estate. The two fathers were long-time friends and partners in architecture; their legacy is the brilliantly daring creation, the 1960s Janeway House.

In this tense and brittle reunion, much more is at stake than who gets the house.

Brother and sister discover their father’s sparse diary. They use it to create a story for themselves that will explain away the present and make sense of their parents’ passionless marriage.

Over the “three days of rain” entered in the young architect’s diary, the same three actors then play their own parents and reveal a romantic significance and creative dilemma that none of these children could ever have imagined.

“Three Days of Rain” concludes the season for Isadoora Theatre Company.

The gallery is located at South 2nd Avenue and Michigan Street.