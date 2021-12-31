NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Three productions set by community theater in Abrams

Critic At Large

Abrams Spotlight Productions

by: Warren Gerds, Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.

Posted: / Updated:

Season poster.

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – Abrams Spotlight Productions will present three shows in 2022 in the community theater’s Nancy Byng Theater. Info: abramstheatre.com.

The lineup:

+ “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” – March 3-6 and 9-12.

Troupe veteran Elizabeth Jolly is directing the story of an arrogant prince cursed to become a terrifying beast unless he finds true love.

The original Broadway production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards. “Jr.” is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

+ “The Foreigner” – dates to be announced in June 2022.

ComedyCity and troupe veteran Mike Eserkaln is directing the comedy.

The play has Wisconsin roots. Written by Larry Shue, the play premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre before going on to a successful run Off-Broadway in 1984.

The story takes place in a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. Two Englishmen, Froggy and Charlie, arrive as guests. The shy Charlie agreed to accompany Froggy on the trip after his sick wife begged him to go. When people at the lodge try to talk to Charlie, however, he remains silent: he is terribly shy, depressed about his wife’s illness, and cannot find the words to reply. Froggy claims Charlie cannot talk because he is a “foreigner” from an exotic country and does not understand English. Taking the explanation that he’s a non-English speaker as fact, the lodge’s guests quickly begin revealing their secrets, and Charlie soon discovers scandals amongst some of the residents of the lodge.

+ “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, The Musical” – dates to be announced in December.

Troupe veteran Debra Jolly is directing the adaptation of the popular 1954 movie. Buddies from World War II are still working together in a popular song and dance duo 10 years later. When they meet singing sisters, they are smitten and follow them to their seasonal engagement at The Columbia Inn in Vermont. The men discover the inn is owned by a general they admire but, unbeknownst to him, the inn is struggling to survive. And so, a big show is put on in hopes of drawing in business.

