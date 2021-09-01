MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers Inc. community theater will present three productions for its 91st season. Info: themasquers.org.

Performances will be in Capitol Civic Centre, 913 S. 8th St.

The schedule:

+ “All Together Now!” – 7:30 p.m. Nov 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

The Masquers will join with Tree House local children’s theater company for the Lakeshore edition of the revue created by Music Theatre International to promote local theater throughout the world.

Other productions will be presented by community theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

The show is a fundraiser for all theater groups. It is being be performed live, streamed or a combination of both over a four-day period from Nov. 12-15, 2021.

The revue features 15 performances of songs taken from Music Theatre International’s extensive list of shows.

In Masquers’ promotional material, the troupe says, “The Masquers will be collaborating with Treehouse Theater to perform this revue signaling to our supporters our return to the ‘Masquers Stage’ at the Capitol Civic Centre following more than a year of uncertainty and isolation. This joining of expertise will allow us to feature some of the best vocalists on the Lakeshore and create a truly memorable experience for our audiences.

As we emerge from this pandemic and begin to come together again it is our hope that we can celebrate the wonderfully talented performers among us and raise some much-needed funds to help continue the traditions of community theater on the Lakeshore.”

+ “Boeing Boeing” – 7:30 p.m. March 10-12, 2022.

This Roger Bean version of the 1960s French farce features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess. All works out find for Bernard just fine since their flight schedules only bring them home every three days.

Bernard’s live-in maid, Berthe, manages three sets of clothing, photographs, bed linens and food preferences to pull of the ruse. Things begin to unravel when there is a change to the women’s flight orders, making it increasingly difficult to keep them apart, and eventually bringing all three of them home on the same day.

Add to this Bernard’s longtime friend Robert, who has arrived in town unexpectedly. He is brought in on the outrageous arrangement and finds himself entangled in trying to help Bernard and Berthe pull it off during the course of a single day.

+ “Clue” – 7:30 p.m. May 12-14.

Based on the 1985 screenplay by Jonathan Lynn inspired by the board game, the show is by Sandy Rustin

with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

“Clue” is a farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.