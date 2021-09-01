LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Three productions set by Manitowoc community theater

Critic At Large

The Masquers, Inc.

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Show logos.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers Inc. community theater will present three productions for its 91st season. Info: themasquers.org.

Performances will be in Capitol Civic Centre, 913 S. 8th St.

The schedule:

+ “All Together Now!” – 7:30 p.m. Nov 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

The Masquers will join with Tree House local children’s theater company for the Lakeshore edition of the revue created by Music Theatre International to promote local theater throughout the world.

Other productions will be presented by community theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

The show is a fundraiser for all theater groups. It is being be performed live, streamed or a combination of both over a four-day period from Nov. 12-15, 2021.

The revue features 15 performances of songs taken from Music Theatre International’s extensive list of shows.

In Masquers’ promotional material, the troupe says, “The Masquers will be collaborating with Treehouse Theater to perform this revue signaling to our supporters our return to the ‘Masquers Stage’ at the Capitol Civic Centre following more than a year of uncertainty and isolation. This joining of expertise will allow us to feature some of the best vocalists on the Lakeshore and create a truly memorable experience for our audiences.

As we emerge from this pandemic and begin to come together again it is our hope that we can celebrate the wonderfully talented performers among us and raise some much-needed funds to help continue the traditions of community theater on the Lakeshore.”

+ “Boeing Boeing” – 7:30 p.m. March 10-12, 2022.

This Roger Bean version of the 1960s French farce features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess. All works out find for Bernard just fine since their flight schedules only bring them home every three days.

Bernard’s live-in maid, Berthe, manages three sets of clothing, photographs, bed linens and food preferences to pull of the ruse. Things begin to unravel when there is a change to the women’s flight orders, making it increasingly difficult to keep them apart, and eventually bringing all three of them home on the same day.

Add to this Bernard’s longtime friend Robert, who has arrived in town unexpectedly. He is brought in on the outrageous arrangement and finds himself entangled in trying to help Bernard and Berthe pull it off during the course of a single day.

+ “Clue” – 7:30 p.m. May 12-14.

Based on the 1985 screenplay by Jonathan Lynn inspired by the board game, the show is by Sandy Rustin
with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

“Clue” is a farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week