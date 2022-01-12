APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the nationally touring musical comedy “Mean Girls” next-week for an eight-performance stand in Thrivent Financial Hall.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

According to a press release: “Mean Girls” features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Snapshot: Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in April 2018 in August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., in fall 2017.

The North American tour of “Mean Girls” opened in September 2019 in Buffalo, N.Y., and played across the country before performances were suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadway production announced in January 2021 that it would not return following the pandemic. The Broadway production ran for 833. Performances.

Earlier this year, plans were announced plans for the musical “Mean Girls” to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures.

Reprising their roles from the 2019-2020 season are Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G. and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.