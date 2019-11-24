Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ’Tis the season for ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Performances of the most popular ballet of all are quite possibly coming to a theater near you.

Our area boasts six productions of the colorful “Nutcracker” Christmas fantasy ballet.

It is guaranteed at every production that the music will be beautiful and exciting.

Peter Tchaikovsky created his masterpiece 127 years ago, and it still inspires imaginations.

Each of our area’s production of “The Nutcracker” offers different images off the same music.

+ Presentations already have started in Oshkosh as part of the annual “Nutcracker in the Castle” at the Paine Art Center and Gardens.

An array of experiences, including performances by members of the Valley Academy for the Arts, is offered to Jan. 6. Info: thepaine.org.

+ Full productions open at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, as Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization presents “Green Bay Nutcracker Ballet” in the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Other performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 1. Info: meyertheatre.org.

+ At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay starts is performances in Walter Theatre of Abbot Penning Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Other performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

+ Next is Brittany’s School of Dance of Plymouth in presentations in Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan.

Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Info: weillcenter.com.

+ Makaroff Youth Ballet of the Fox Valley next springs into action in Stansbury Theatre of Lawrence University in Appleton.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Info: makaroffyouthballet.org.

+ Jean Wolfmeyer’s Dance Company will present its 44th annual production of “The Nutcracker” in Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15. Info: cccshows.org.

All together, the productions involve hundreds of dancers and thousands of costumes.

Also usually featured are elite dancers brought in from the professional ranks.

These companies really throw themselves into their shows.

If you have never been, you might be surprised at the scale and the costuming and the cleverness and the energy that go into these productions.