TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present 10 mainstage productions and other ventures as part of its 2022 season on the Forst Inn stage. Info: forstinn.org.

According to a press release: The theatrical season starts in March and includes a mainstage production each month through December, a production in the pub in spring and fall and a series of staged readings on select Saturdays through the year.

Tickets for cabaret seating tables are available for all 2022 performances at forstinn.org.

Opening night performances for all shows are discounted. Light dining options are available at most performances and include the option of a plated meal or a charcuterie board.

Mainstage productions are “The Kevin Sievert Project,” “She Kills Monsters,” “Proof,” “Vanya and Sonja and Masha and Spike,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Anatomy of Gray,” “Cabaret,” “Carrie The Musical,” “Barefoot in the Park” and “Mistletoe Musings.”

Pub offerings are “Yankee Tavern” and “Stella and Lou.”

Staged readings are “The Flick,” “Circle Mirror Transformation,” “The Tin Woman,” “Significant Other,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night,” “Thom Pain (Based on Nothing)” and “First Night.”

Also offered will be “Open Mic” nights on select Thursdays followed by various entertainment options.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills – 30 minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.

Mainstage Productions

+ “The Kevin Sievert Project” – Written and directed by Kevin Sievert; opening March 11. The one-man show features a diverse selection of musical numbers wrapped up in a reflection on where he’s come from.

+ “She Kills Monsters” – Written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Ian Wisneski; opening April 8. A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games.

+ “Proof” – Written by David Auburn and directed by Lisa Heili; opening May 6. Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play.

+ “Vanya and Sonja and Masha and Spike” – Written by Christopher Durang and directed by Cathy DeLain; opening June 10. A surprise visit from Masha and her 20-something boy toy, Spike, throws the normally quiet household of Vanya and Sonja into utter upheaval as its residents and visitors get swept up in an intoxicating mixture of lust, rivalry, regret and the sudden possibility of escape.

+ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Michael Sheeks; opening July 8. An immersive and joyous romp through the forests of Athens.

+ “Anatomy of Gray” – Written by Jim Leonard and directed by Michael Sheeks; opening Aug. 12. The award-winning author of “The Diviners,” “And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson” and “Crow and Weasel” describes his newest play as “A children’s story for adults.”

+ “Cabaret” – Written by Masteroff, Kander and Ebb and directed by Lisa Heili with musical direction by David Bowman; opening Sept. 9. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

+ “Carrie, the Musical” – Written by Cohen, Pitchford and Gore and directed by Kevin Sievert; opening Oct. 13. Carrie has discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

+ “Barefoot in the Park” – Written by Neil Simon and directed by Michael Sheeks; opening Nov. 11. After a six-day honeymoon, Paul and Corie get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does.

+ “Mistletoe Musings” – Created and directed by the ensemble; opening Dec. 2. The popular holiday musical cabaret returns with new songs and readings for the 2022 holiday season. Included are a cappella harmonies, carols and quirky and poignant poetry.

Theatre in the Pub (Select Sundays at 2 p.m.)

+ “Yankee Tavern” – Written by Steven Dietz and directed by Michael Sheeks; opening May 8. Performances: May 8 and 22, June 5 and 19 and July 2 and 16. Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory. Steven Dietz’s acclaimed and already widely produced dramatic thriller “is a fierce, funny and ultimately mind-bending work of theatrical power.”

+ “Stella and Lou” – Written by Bruce Graham and directed by Thomas Moore; opening Aug. 21. On a quiet night at Lou’s Bar, two kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times and relationships past.