TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective announced plans for its 2021 season at its Forst Inn cabaret theater. Info: forstinn.org.

According to Facebook and the company’s website: “At this time we plan to transition from online performances (due to COVID-19 considerations) to live performances as we are able. Tickets will become available when we are certain that the shows will perform as scheduled – typically about four to six weeks prior to opening.

+ “The Kevin Sievert Project” prepared and arranged by the performer.

Kevin Sievert is a singer/actor based in eastern Wisconsin.

“It’s a working title, but the story’s not over yet,” the company says. “In this evening full of stories and songs, you’ll get to know the colorful past, the lively present and untitled future of an ordinary guy with extraordinary dreams.”

On demand or live, March 19-28.

+ “Same Time Next Year” by Bernard Slade.

​A 1975 romantic comedy, the play is about two people, married to others, who meet for a romantic tryst once a year for two dozen years. Featured as George and Doris will be Ian Wisneski and Carrie Todd Counihan.

​On demand or live April 19-May 2.

+ “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.

This is one of several titles at The Forst Inn that got disrupted by COVID-19 and is coming back in 2021.

It is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor.

Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

Performances May 28-June 6.

+ “A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams.

The play dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois, a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves behind her privileged background to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans that her younger sister and brother-in-law have rented.

Tennessee Williams’ most popular work is considered one of the finest and most critically acclaimed plays of the twentieth century.

Performances July 10-25

+ “The Dixie Swim Club” by Jones Hope Wooten (Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten).

Five Southern women set aside a long weekend every August to recharge friendships that began many years ago on their college swim team. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives. The show visits four of those weekends and spans 33 years. “A hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.”

Performances Aug. 13-29.

+ “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson.

​The classic American comedic drama still resonates today as when it made its debute Off-Broadway in 1978.

Retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond, a lake in the woods of Maine. Their delightful summer routine – fishing, picking strawberries, enjoying old mementoes, listening to the loons call – is given a bitterly comedic edge by Norman’s unreliable memory and cantankerously morbid statements.

When the couple’s daughter Chelsea visits for Norman’s 80th birthday, bringing her boyfriend Bill and Bill’s teenage son, Billy Jr., the whole family must come to grips with Norman and Chelsea’s mutual bitterness, while Norman blossoms with his chance to mentor Billy.

Woven tightly are the turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old and the difficulties of a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage.

​Performances Sept. 10-26.

+ “Fun Home: A Musical” adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir.

​When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires.

“‘Fun Home’ is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.”

Performances Oct. 8-30.

+ “The Smell of the Kill” by Michele Lowe.

​“Take three delicious, malicious wives, add three miserable, unloving husbands – and chill. That’s the recipe of the comedy that revolves around Nicky, Debra and Molly, who have tolerated one another during once-a-month dinners. While their unseen spouses play golf, the women exchange confidences for the first time, revealing marriages on the brink of disaster and challenges of lifetimes. Nicky’s husband has been indicted for embezzlement. Molly’s husband is stalking her. Debra’s husband is leaving her for another woman. When the men mistakenly lock themselves in a basement meat locker, the women are faced with a life-or-death decision – should they leave the men out in the cold – permanently – or let them thaw? One by one, the women make their choices with more than a little help from one another.

Performances Nov. 12-21.

+ “Mistletoe Musings” arranged and organized by the cast.

This is year five The Mistletoes, a singing/acting group presenting a seasonal variety show. “What will they do this year?”

Performances in December.

+ Also: The Forst Inn Underground: “Watch for information about performances of the new, the edgy and the outrageous. Theatre for the stout of heart.”