Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Tisch Mills theater planning for more live performances

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Having resumed a play production, The Forst Inn Arts Collective is planning to add to its activity on a limited basis.

The cabaret-style theater is among the few in Wisconsin that are stirring back to life, all taking precautions due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

The crossroads venue has informed patrons of productions in July and August. Info: forstinn.com.

The plan, from the patron message:

+ “Dave’s Doo-Wop Jukebox”: 7:30 p.m. July 11. Doo-wop hits performed by Dave Ehlert. A buffet is ’40s themed.

+ “The Forst Inn Sings: Flip the Script!”: 7:30 p.m. July 16. Billed as musical theater with a twist, the show is promoted with this: “Would you expect to see a female Evan Hansen or a male Maria in West Side Story on Broadway? In our first concert, you can plan to see these and more as we flip the script on some of our favorite musical theater songs! Join us for an evening of both classic and contemporary solos, duets and more performed as you’ve never seen them before.”

+ “The Dixie Swim Club” by Jones Hope Wooten (three playwrights): 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8 (previews), Aug. 14-15 and 21-22; 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

Snapshot: Five Southern women whose friendships began years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives. The comedy with touching moments focuses on four of those weekends and spans 33 years.

The production was originally scheduled July 17-18 (previews), July 24-25 and Aug. 1-2 as part of sequence for the theater’s 2020 season. In effect, it was postponed a few weeks.

The theater’s message says, “Determining when, if and how to open under the current circumstances is a difficult process. We take the public health ramifications of gathering folks together very seriously and hope to approach the choice to open cautiously.

“Given the relatively low incidence of COVID 19 in Northeastern Wisconsin, we have decided to present performances with the following changes.

“Seating is limited to about one-third of our house to allow for empty social distancing tables…

“We are changing up our food offering for the unique needs of 2020 by returning to the days of the Little Sandwich Theatre. The meal will be plated and will include packaged items featuring a deli-meat sandwich, chips, cookie, sweet treats and pasta salad…

“The bar will open one hour before the show, and we will do our best to make sure that our spaces are disinfected and arranged to allow social distancing. Beverages will be served in disposable containers.

“We will, of course, disinfect our spaces between performances and encourage our patrons to wear masks.”

The theater will continue its run of the Mitch Albom/Jeffrey Hatcher play “Tuesdays with Morrie” at 7:30 p.m. June 19-20, 2 p.m. June 21 and 7:30 p.m. June 26-27.

My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-life-perspectives-fill-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/.

My feature story about opening night in March: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/update-warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-look-back-at-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/.