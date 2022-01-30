Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Troupe’s tradition

Some of the recent productions of St. Norbert College Knight Theatre.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College is home to one of the special theater groups in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Each January, 50 or so students put their studies aside to tackle everything it takes to put on a big musical.

And it is all just for the experience.

Year after year, I am impressed by how many students step away from their main course of study to get involved in an elaborate show.

So-and-So who is singing and dancing – or helping others do so – may be majoring in history, Spanish, mathematics, business or sociology.

To be sure, casts also have players who are well experienced in music and theater.

But the thing is, there is a large graduation turnover every year – and the next group picks the material it will do in the coming year.

This year’s show – “Carrie: The Musical” (my review) – is especially interesting because it was a flop on Broadway.

Signs on the entrance doors are a hint that the story is violently harsh.

Because the show is based on a novel by scare-master Stephen King, there is plenty of curiosity.

Knight Theatre does not avoid the dominance of bullying in the story nor a school mass killing.

But its director and cast are successful in understanding the importance of acceptance.

The students portraying Carrie and her fanatical mother are forceful.

Their scenes (producer Madelyn Glosny photos) resonate about questions of what love means or doesn’t mean.

All cast members carry on despite the limitations of masking due to COVID-19 considerations.

Knight Theatre is accustomed to challenges in the 29 shows it has put on since 1994.

There is one more chance this afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 30, to see student creativity in action with “Carrie: The Musical,” which carries on a tradition.