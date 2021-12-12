GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Twenty years along, ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ partners let imaginations fly

Critic At Large

Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday during the 5:30-7 a.m. broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Hermans, left, and Pat Hibbard in 2009 at a remnant of the former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty years is a long time in show business.

We have one of those stories right in our backyard.

The players are familiar to many people.

The personalities are from Let Me Be Frank Productions.

The Green Bay-based show troupe is in the midst of a month-long run of “A Frank’s Christmas.”

It is the 20th Christmas show collaboration of Frank Hermans and writing and directing partner Pat Hibbard.

They come from two different directions in creativity, and of diverse genres of music.

They aim to keep shows from being the same old, same old.

Even so, only they could come up with a production like this year’s coat of many colors.

The costumes for the show are eye-catching – based on ancient Egyptian themes.

Sarah Galati, from left, Amy Riemer and Lisa Borley in costume and in setting for the Egyptian-themed 2021 version of “A Frank’s Christmas.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

The story takes place in the palace of the Pharoah as the first birthday of Jesus approaches.

Queen Chloe to find an appropriate way for her dysfunctional family to celebrate the day.

All sorts of murky behind-the-scenes intrigue goes on with an appropriately dressed henchman.

The story breaks when singers simply stand and deliver Christmas songs that mostly have been heard for ages.

The thing is, the songs are adaptations with a twist that’s often a kind of mod rock – delivered LOUDLY.

This is not your grandma’s Christmas show, but she might like it for all its funny business and a super trio presentation of “Silent Night” by Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley and Sarah Galati.

Performances of this very different Christmas show by the unique partnership continue to Dec. 23 at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Check out my review for details.

