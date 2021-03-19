GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present the Anna Deavere Smith play “Twilight: Los Angeles” as a free on-demand stream presentation March 25-28. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre.

According to a press release: UWGB Theatre seeks to create social awareness and hope with the production.

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” explores the riots that erupted when the police officers charged in the 1991 violent beating of Rodney King were acquitted. Playwright Anna Deavere Smith, an innovator in documentary theater, interviewed hundreds of Angelenos over nine months, creating a mosaic of classes, professions, genders and races to tell the story from the perspectives of multiple witnesses.

The play is described in the press release as “a deeply personal examination of racial tensions, police violence and their enduring impact on communities. Thirty years after the brutal police attack on King was captured by a video camera, the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis last summer, an event also captured on camera, is all too familiar. How much has really changed in America? Smith’s transformative text raises issues of social injustice and challenges audiences to think deeply about our sense of identity and the identities of others.”

Anna Deavere Smith (American Academy of Arts and Sciences)

Anna Deavere Smith originally performed her work as a solo presentation. The UWGB production will be performed by 10 actors portraying multiple roles.

“The cast is diverse, and the characters they inhabit do not always match their gender or ethnicity,” the press release says. “Director Alan Kopischke acknowledges that this may be ‘uncomfortable seeing – especially white – actors taking on dialects/mannerisms/speech patterns of traditionally marginalized and oppressed people.” In his casting, Kopischke says he sought to adhere to the author’s powerful idea that “it is important that some individuals have the ability to walk in the shoes of someone different from them, even an enemy.”

“Because this production presents such a powerful and timely message, the theater department will stream the production, free of charge, to increase its accessibility.”

The play will be available to stream on-demand March 25-28. A reservation is required to receive the streaming link. Audiences should note that the production contains adult content and strong language, including profanity and hate speech and is recommended for mature audiences. Additional information about the production and ticket reservation information is at uwgb.edu/theatre.

According to other sources: The monologues are drawn from interview transcripts. Smith’s selections include Los Angeles Police Department Chief Daryl Gates, Congresswoman Daryl Gates, a nameless juror on the Rodney King police trial the result of which was a catalyst for the riots, victims and instigators of violence and residents of greater Los Angeles, including singer Jessye Norman and actor Charlton Heston. In the original production, Smith memorized and delivered words in Korean to portray a Korean-American woman whose business had been burned.

Rodney King survived the beating during an arrest by Los Angeles police that was videotaped from a nearby balcony. The already volatile situation exploded into a riot following acquittal of officers, with rioting taking 63 lives.

The original production of “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” ran for 72 performances on Broadway in 1994. It was nominated for a Tony Award. It won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding One-Person Show.

Smith is known through TV. Among her roles: national security advisor Dr. Nancy McNally in “The West Wing,” hospital administrator Gloria Akalitus in “Nurse Jackie” and U.S. District Court Clerk Tina Krissman on “For the People.”