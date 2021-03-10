“Biennial Beat” (2017) by Ariana Vaeth is one of the works exhibited at Miller Art Museum.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Miller Art Museum has opened two exhibitions, “Primary Characters: Contemporary American Realism” by Ariana Vaeth and “Women Telling Stories” in honor of International Women’s Day of March 8.

Both exhibitions will be on display through April 19, 2021.

According to a press release: Milwaukee-based artist Ariana Vaeth’s realist paintings focus on a personal narrative that honors interactions with those who instruct her character. The autobiographical self-portraits are staged cinematically, with a primary cast of characters who re-enact the cherished and confidential moments of Vaeth’s private life.

“Like the American Realist painter Edward Hopper, Ariana locates her subjects in dramatic interior spaces, which isolate the figures from the outside world and holds the viewer’s eye on a captivating, unfolding scene,” says curator Helen del Guidice.

Vaeth adds, “My spaces invest in the patterns and textures that occupy these homes. Bodily extremities express communication within settings that are invitation only. Textiles resonate within memories. Tending to these surfaces prioritize the visual characterizations of the relics of our habitat.”

Vaeth’s work is focused on contemporary realism through the self-portrait.

Raised in Baltimore, Vaeth is a graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) and fulfilled an exchange program at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Following undergraduate studies, she completed a studio-based artist in residence program at her alma mater.

Vaeth has shown work in Milwaukee at the Portrait Society Gallery, the Charles Allis Museum and Haggerty Museum of Art and in Woman Made Gallery, Chicago and the Museum of Science and Industry for the exhibition “Black Creativity.”

In conjunction with the exhibition, Miller Art Museum will feature Vaeth as a guest for the eighth edition of “The Studio Door,” part of the organization’s 2021 “Second Thursday Program Series.” The program is set for 10:30 a.m. March 11 on Facebook Live. Del Guidice will discuss the exhibition, the future of American Realism and the landscape of the art world for emerging artists. The interview will be attended by a select audience due to COVID-19 and followed by a Q&A with the artist.

“Women Telling Stories,” on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine, will include the work of four artists, three of whom are represented in the museum’s permanent collection: IsAbel Beaudoin, Judith Roth, Suzanne Rose and Claire Kat Erickson.

The Roth works are part of a larger portfolio of works gifted from the Kohler Foundation, Inc. by the influential Chicago artist.

Featured Door County artist Claire Kat Erickson presents a galleria of embroidered line drawing portraits of friends and strangers that take a gentle eye-to-eye look at the grace, potential and humanity of each of her subjects. The melancholic faces and in-progress details of the sewing suggest the need to heal the inequitable relationship between the generalized society and people of color.

The upper-level Gerhard CF Miller Gallery highlights a selected collection of works in a new installation of large-scale watercolor and egg tempera paintings surveying the local winter landscape by Miller, museum founder.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the museum continues in its efforts to provide another safe way for the public to experience art – from the street or the confines of a car. Window exhibitions, which started at the start of the pandemic in 2020, continue in the museum’s new art space located at 142 S. 3rd Ave., which currently features a rotating selection of works from the permanent collection.

As of March 8, the museum expanded access with limited hours: Monday noon to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Occupancy will be monitored, and all visitors are required to wear a face mask or covering and maintain physical distance.

The museum is located at 107 S. 4th Ave. inside the Door County Library in downtown Sturgeon Bay.