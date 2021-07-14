Work of composers Robert Schumann, clockwise from upper left, Pedro Tintorer, Paul Frucht, Luwig van Beethoven, Katherine Hoover and Peter Tchaikovsky are in the next two sets of concerts by Midsummer’s Music. (Warren Gerds amalgamation)

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two more programs are on their way as Door County’s Midsummer’s Music continues its expanded reach of concert fare and performance venues. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

Featured musicians in six concerts by six composers are Heather Zinninger Yarmel, flute; David Perry and Ann Palen, violins; Allyson Fleck and Ria Hodgson, violas; Paula Kosower and James Waldo, cellos; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

According to a press release: Titled “Respect and Revelation,” the first set of concerts will be performed July 16 to 20.

The program highlights music by Robert Schumann from Germany, Pedro (Pere) Tintorer from Spain and Paul Frucht from the United States.

Schumann is highly regarded as the “great balancer” of classicism and romanticism, and he eloquently wrote on the topic of these two great forces in music.

Tintorer was first and foremost a teacher, and he founded a school for piano in Barcelona in 1849. One of his compositions, “Te Deum,” was written to honor the birth of Napoleon III’s son, while his “Stabat Mater” was dedicated to Spanish Queen Isabella II, who later bestowed the title of knight on the composer.

Frucht, who was named a composer-in-residence fellow for Midsummer’ Music’s 2021 season, was awarded a commission to write for the 2016 Kyoto International Music Festival, where he represented American music for the concert series.

The “Respect and Revelation” concerts feature Schumann’s “Quintet in E-flat Major, Opus 47,” Tintorer’s “Un Souvenir de Beethoven” and Frucht’s “Music for Piano Trio.” Performances are July 16 at 7 p.m. at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay, July 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay, and July 20 at 7 p.m. at Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, where the audience sits on stage with the musicians.

The next set of concerts, titled “Diversions and Excursions,” is made up of works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Peter Tchaikovsky and Katherine Hoover, whose lives were fashioned by professional and geographical twists and turns.

Beethoven moved from his native Bonn to Vienna in 1795, where, for a while, he found himself without a steady income and had to maintain himself by teaching, composing and playing piano at social functions.

Tchaikovsky initially pursued a professional career in the law, and after being educated in a school of jurisprudence, he became a law clerk in 1859. However, he increasingly devoted himself to music and ultimately studied at the St. Petersburg Conservatory. His piece in this program is the result of a visit to Florence, Italy.

Hoover was born in West Virginia. Despite being a musically gifted flutist and pianist, she was guided by her parents to pursue academic studies at the University of Rochester in New York. The famous, affiliated Eastman School of Music was too much of a draw for her, and she entered Eastman to study flute and composition.

The “Diversions and Excursions” concerts feature Beethoven’s “Serenade in D Major, Opus 25,” Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence in D Minor, Opus 70” and Hoover’s “Divertimento” (1975). Performances are July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor, July 24 at 7 p.m. at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay and July 25 at 4 p.m. at Woodwalk Gallery in Egg Harbor.

A “Coffee Talk” – a free, informal presentation on music topics by Midsummer’s Music musicians and friends – will be by 2021 composer-in-residence fellow Paul Frucht presenting “Writing Music for Our Time” at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay at 10 a.m. July 17.

Reservations are recommended for all concerts and “Coffee Talks.” Before making plans or purchasing tickets, concertgoers should review Midsummer’s COVID-19 policy its website, midsummersmusic.com.

Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.