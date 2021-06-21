SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Midsummer’s Music continues its series of classical music this week and next in Door County. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

According to a news release: Spotlighted June 23 through July 1 will be two English composers – Rebecca Clarke and Adella Maddison – along with their contemporary Hungarian composer Ernst von Dohnányi. Featured musicians include David Perry and Ann Palen, violins, Allyson Fleck, viola, James Waldo, cello, and John Goodwin, piano.

Titled “Crossing Borders,” the program will be performed at 7 p.m. June 23 in Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater in Fish Creek; 7 p.m. June 29 in Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek; and 7 p.m. July 1 in Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor.

Rebecca Clarke’s “Midsummer Moon” for violin and piano comes from 1924 and “is an evocative character piece that exploits the quixotic abilities of the violin to portray the ever-changing color and essence of the full moon as wispy clouds play hide-and-seek with it.

Adela Maddison’s “Quintet in E Minor” was written in 1916 but not performed until after the end of World War I in 1920.

“Quintet in C Minor, Opus 1,” by Ernst von Dohnányi, was written when the composer was 18 years old, and “it shows strong signs of his individuality and remarkable mastery of his craft.”

The next program is titled “Creative Crisis.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. July 2 in Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor; 7 p.m. July 3 in Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay; and 7 p.m. July 6 in Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek.

The program consists of “Divertimento in G Major, W.Vlb:13” by Johann Baptist Vanhal, “Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Opus 26” by Ludwig van Beethoven, and “Sextet in B-flat Minor, Opus 63” by Sergei Lyapunov.

Performing are David Perry and Ann Palen, violins, Allyson Fleck, viola, James Waldo, cello, Drew Banzhaf, bass, and Jeffrey Panko, piano.

“Coffee Talks” – free, informal presentations on music topics by Midsummer’s Music musicians and friends – resume starting at 10 a.m. July 3 with Jacob Beranek presenting “American Classical Music Since 1941: A Sampling of 80 Years of Art” at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay. Will Healy, Midsummer’s 2021 composer-in-residence, will speak at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor at 10 a.m. July 10. Paul Frucht, 2021 Emerging Composers Initiative Fellow, will present “Writing Music for Our Time” at SWY231 at 10 a.m. July 17.

Reservations for all concerts and “Coffee Talks” must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Before making plans or purchasing tickets, concertgoers should review Midsummer’s COVID-19 policy at its website, midsummersmusic.com. Concerts continue to July 25.

Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.