Sounds of Nashville in a previous concert at the botanical garden. (Courtesy of Green Bay Botanical Garden/PC: John Oates Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Green Bay Botanical Garden will host summer concert series this summer after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release: “Music in the Garden” will include two series, Sanimax Concerts and Les Stumpf Ford Grand Concerts.

Live performances take place in the Schneider Family Grand Garden.

Included are drop-in activity stations and lawn games before and during the concerts.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase, including the option to preorder a boxed dinner from a local vendor to pick up the night of the concert.

Guests also may bring their own picnic (no beverage carry-ins allowed). The garden will feature a small concessions area with snacks and beverages including wine, local brews, canned cocktails and the garden’s 25th anniversary signature drink and draft beer.

Advance tickets are required for all concerts.

At this time, the weekly Sanimax Concert Series (Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19) is open to Green Bay Botanical Garden members only until further notice.

The Les Stumpf Ford Grand Concert Series – open to members and the general public – kicks off on Friday, June 25, with additional concerts through September.

For more details, including how to purchase tickets and the garden’s COVID-19 Safety Policy, visit gbbg.org/concerts.

For the Les Stumpf Ford Grand Concert Series, all concerts are from 7–9 p.m. Ticket reservations are open to members, with general public reservations opening May 3. The schedule:

+ June 25: “Sweet Caroline Tour” featuring Jay White. A Las Vegas tribute to Neil Diamond.

+ July 16: “Simply Billy.” A tribute to Billy Joel.

+ July 24: “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.” An all-request show. Fill out song cards when you arrive and help create the set list.

+ Aug. 13: “Sounds of Nashville.” Third annual event featuring popular country songs performed by the songwriters themselves. Featuring all–new songwriters.

+ Aug. 27: “Jazz Uncorked with Steve March-Tormé.” Wine samples and jazz music under the stars.

+ Sept. 10: “Brews, Bistros & Bonfires.” Craft brew samples and music with “Heartache Tonight: A Tribute to the Eagles.” Must be 21 and older to attend.

Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Road, open in 1996. The year-round educational and recreational facility features 47 acres of display gardens and natural areas. The garden attracts more than 156,000 visitors annually.