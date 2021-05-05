DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College’s two brands of Music Theatre will return to action this summer after being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to a press release: The program will present two productions: “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue” and “The SpongeBob Musical.”

“The Curtain Rises Again” will be performed July 22-25 at Dudley Birder Hall, and “The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed Aug. 12-15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, both on the campus. Ticket sales open June 1 at snc.edu/tickets/.

+ SNC Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue.”

Summer Stage is for community members, students, employees and alumni.

The show is a collaborative experience between seasoned local performers and directors, reflecting on ideas of resilience, perseverance and coming together to celebrate the community in musicals. “The Curtain Rises Again” gives hope for the return of live performances.

Overall, St. Norbert College Music Theatre is a community-focused program that engages, educates and entertains the people of Northeastern Wisconsin through theater. It supports the mission of the college and enhances the educational, economic and cultural vitality of the region.

Auditions for “The Curtain Rises Again” will be held virtually. For more information and to submit an audition, visit http://www.snc.edu/summerstage.

+ SNC Music Theatre – Next Stage will present “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Next Stage features area high school students in productions that incorporate skills training and practical experience in a challenging and supportive environment.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is the musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name.

Snapshot: “The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!”

Cast and crew auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” will be held May 24 and 25, while pit orchestra auditions take place May 22 and 23. Registrations for “The SpongeBob Musical” auditions are open and may be found at http://www.snc.edu/nextstage.

More information will be announced in the coming weeks on the Music Theatre webpage at www.snc.edu/musictheatre and on Facebook at facebook.com/SNCNextStage and facebook.com/SNCSummerStage.

More about the program: http://www.snc.edu/musictheatre.