GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Two musicals announced for summer theater in De Pere

Critic At Large

St. Norbert College Music Theatre

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Program logo.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College’s two brands of Music Theatre will return to action this summer after being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to a press release: The program will present two productions: “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue” and “The SpongeBob Musical.”

“The Curtain Rises Again” will be performed July 22-25 at Dudley Birder Hall, and “The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed Aug. 12-15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, both on the campus. Ticket sales open June 1 at snc.edu/tickets/.

+ SNC Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue.”

Summer Stage is for community members, students, employees and alumni.

The show is a collaborative experience between seasoned local performers and directors, reflecting on ideas of resilience, perseverance and coming together to celebrate the community in musicals. “The Curtain Rises Again” gives hope for the return of live performances.

Overall, St. Norbert College Music Theatre is a community-focused program that engages, educates and entertains the people of Northeastern Wisconsin through theater. It supports the mission of the college and enhances the educational, economic and cultural vitality of the region.

Auditions for “The Curtain Rises Again” will be held virtually. For more information and to submit an audition, visit http://www.snc.edu/summerstage.

+ SNC Music Theatre – Next Stage will present “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Next Stage features area high school students in productions that incorporate skills training and practical experience in a challenging and supportive environment.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is the musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name.

Snapshot: “The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!”

Cast and crew auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” will be held May 24 and 25, while pit orchestra auditions take place May 22 and 23. Registrations for “The SpongeBob Musical” auditions are open and may be found at http://www.snc.edu/nextstage.

More information will be announced in the coming weeks on the Music Theatre webpage at www.snc.edu/musictheatre and on Facebook at facebook.com/SNCNextStage and facebook.com/SNCSummerStage.

More about the program: http://www.snc.edu/musictheatre.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report