Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Two-person play ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ opening in Tisch Mills

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV)

The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Mitch Albom’s popular story, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” as a play March 14 through April 3 in the company’s cabaret theater.

Performances start with a preview at 7:30 p.m. March 13, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. March 14, 27-28; 2 p.m. March 29 and 7:30 p.m. April 3. Opening night, Saturday, March 14, includes Music in the Pub before the show featuring Christopher Gold from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Info: forstinn.org.

According to a press release: “Tuesdays with Morrie” is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor.

Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

The cast consists of Bill Fricke as Morrie and Zach Lulloff as Mitch.

Direction is by Michael Sheeks, stage management by Shannon Paige and scenic design by Nannette Macy.

Mitch Albom was a newspaper columnist in Detroit when he happened to see an interview on Ted Koppel’s “Nightlight” with Morrie Schwartz, a sociology professor who was talking about his terminal illness. The re-connection of Albom and Schwartz led to the memoir “Tuesdays with Morrie” that sold 14 million copies and was translated in 45 languages.

Albon continues to write inspirational books.