Jarrod Langwinski in a scene from the Door Shakespeare production of “Hamlet.” (Heidi Hodges/Door Shakespeare)

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to injury, Door Shakespeare’s production of a one-man “Hamlet” will continue to Aug. 17 with the understudy portraying the roles.

Jarrod Langwinski has replaced actor Ryan Schabach in the solo performance adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” producing artistic director Michael Stebbins and managing director Amy Ensign, said in a press release.

Schabach suffered a knee injury earlier in the run, they reported.

Remaining performances are Saturday, Aug. 7 and 14, at 5 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 9 and 16, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 13. at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

The famed play was adapted by Guy Roberts, founder and artistic director of Prague Shakespeare Company, the professional English language theatre of the Czech Republic.

“Hamlet” is equal parts revenge thriller, psychological exploration, ghost story, family drama, play within a play and romance gone bad. The curtain falls on a literal killer ending as told by characters who are dreamers, schemers, actors, backstabbers, gravediggers, poisoners, kings, queens, princes, watchmen, ghosts, college students and social climbers.

In this production, the actor plays 17 characters in 100 minutes.

In 2019, Jarrod Langwinski appeared on stage at Door Shakespeare as Doctor Caius and Bardolph in “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and as Bardolph, Bates and Le Fer in “Henry V.” He has also appeared in Door Shakespeare readings of “Red Velvet,” “How Shakespeare Won the West” and “Shakespeare’s Legacy.”

Langwinski’s other Wisconsin credits include “Lewiston/Clarkston” at Forward Theater, “Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven” at Renaissance Theaterworks, and “1-800-123-BOYS” at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, as part of the company’s 2019 Young Playwright’s Festival.

Directing “Hamlet” is Michael Stebbins.