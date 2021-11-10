GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its 40th anniversary season with its annual concert honoring America’s veterans.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Meyer Theatre, 117 S. Washington St. Admission is free, with donations accepted. Info: avbcommunityband.org.

According to a press release: The band, formerly the Allouez Village Band, will present the theme “United We Stand.”

Members of American Legion Post 11 of Green Bay will post and retire the colors.

Paul Oleksy, associate director of the band, will conduct the 75-member group in this concert.

The concert is one of the AVB Community Band’s most popular concerts of the year – and most moving as the band salutes area veterans.

Music begins with the rousing selection “Freedom” by Michael W. Smith.

Next is “Valor,” which was written by James Barnes for the 200th anniversary of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“A Quiet Music” is a touching piece that speaks to those who have fallen in defense of our nation.

Get ready to whistle during the band’s rendition of the “Colonel Bogey” march, made popular in the 1957 movie “The Bridge Over the River Kwai.”

Our country is celebrated in two medleys, “The Good Old USA” and “An American Tribute.”

“What a Wonderful World,” made popular by Louis Armstrong, will be performed by the band prior to our annual salute to area veterans in “Armed Forces: The Pride of America!” Veterans will be invited to stand and be recognized during each of their military anthems.

The evening will conclude with the retiring of the colors by members of American Legion Post 11 followed by audience members joining the band in the closing “God Bless America.”

Ahead, AVB Community Band’s “Christmas with Our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland” will be performed at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the Weidner Center.