Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: UW-Green Bay to revisit ‘The Children’ in another way

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The Lucy Kirkwood drama “The Children” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

The presentation is the second in the Think Theatre series, which is new at UWGB this school year.

The concept, according to the Weidner Center website: “Pushing the boundaries of idea and form one spoken word at a time. UW-Green Bay Theatre faculty and special guests invite you to an inspired series of readings that not only entertain but also provoke responses, pose questions and spark dialogue.”

Featured are Laura Riddle of the UWGB theater faculty and Noah Simon, lecture in the theater program and an Equity actor.

The two also performed in “The Children” in May in a production of Theatre Z, an independent company that performs in greater Green Bay. Performances were held in the Jean Weidner Theatre, the black box theater that’s just around the corner from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center

Here are excerpts from my review of the May presentation.

Playwright Lucy Kirkwood imagines a modest, modest cottage in remote England where husband-and-wife nuclear engineers are living years after the nuclear plant they worked in went bust – or boom.

Hazel and Robin (Riddle and Simon, respectively) live on vegetables and bread, deal with power outages and more or less exist. Their four children reside elsewhere – one daughter especially weighing heavily on the couple.

“The Children” is a big-topic drama. The title can be taken this way: The hope of what takes place among the characters will be for a greater good… not for now but for the children of the future.

Very much takes place in the play. Dynamics of life styles, of health, of sex, of attitudes, of science, of repercussions, of family and of tobacco weave around the driving theme.

The players have a bull that they take by the horns and apply their muscular acting skills to being convincing. The acting style is naturalistic/realistic. Nuances, hesitations, minute body signals, glances and vocal exclamation points teem through the character interplay with darkly comic tones spliced in.