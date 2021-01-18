GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Virtual comedy-drama ‘Cornered’ next for Green Bay play troupe

Critic At Large

Green Bay Community Theater

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Playwright Robert Patrick.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present the comedy-drama “Cornered” starting Jan. 21 as a free, register-to-view offering.

Showings are Jan. 21-24 at Broadway on Demand. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

In the story, a young woman has painted herself into a corner of the room she is preparing for a nursery. Her husband waits in the doorway while the paint dries. Their dialogue reveals her fears, his devotion and her growing maturity. She emerges from the corner ready for the responsibilities that face her.

The play is by Robert Patrick, who is known as a founder of the off-off Broadway scene in New York City. He is its most produced and most prolific playwright. He is now best known for his play “Kennedy’s Children.”

Born in 1937 in Kilgore, Texas, he came to New York City in 1961 and was soon a part Caffe Cino, a legendary off-off Broadway theater.

A talkback for “Cornered” with the actors and director is scheduled Jan. 28. Registration will be available soon.

Because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Green Bay Community Theater is altering its plans. According to its website:

“For everyone’s safety, the shows we planned for our 84th season will have to wait a year. So our 2020-2021 season becomes our 2021-2022 season, and it will be filled with friends and family sharing four wonderful shows: Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” Tom Dudzick’s “Greetings!” Norm Foster’s “The Gentleman Clothier” and the Jones Hope Wooten farce “The Red Velvet Cake Wars.”

The current plan is to reopen Robert Lee Brault Playhouse in April 2021 with the postponed April 2020 play “Things My Mother Taught Me” by Katherine DiSalvio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS