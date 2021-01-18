GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present the comedy-drama “Cornered” starting Jan. 21 as a free, register-to-view offering.

Showings are Jan. 21-24 at Broadway on Demand. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

In the story, a young woman has painted herself into a corner of the room she is preparing for a nursery. Her husband waits in the doorway while the paint dries. Their dialogue reveals her fears, his devotion and her growing maturity. She emerges from the corner ready for the responsibilities that face her.

The play is by Robert Patrick, who is known as a founder of the off-off Broadway scene in New York City. He is its most produced and most prolific playwright. He is now best known for his play “Kennedy’s Children.”

Born in 1937 in Kilgore, Texas, he came to New York City in 1961 and was soon a part Caffe Cino, a legendary off-off Broadway theater.

A talkback for “Cornered” with the actors and director is scheduled Jan. 28. Registration will be available soon.

Because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Green Bay Community Theater is altering its plans. According to its website:

“For everyone’s safety, the shows we planned for our 84th season will have to wait a year. So our 2020-2021 season becomes our 2021-2022 season, and it will be filled with friends and family sharing four wonderful shows: Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” Tom Dudzick’s “Greetings!” Norm Foster’s “The Gentleman Clothier” and the Jones Hope Wooten farce “The Red Velvet Cake Wars.”

The current plan is to reopen Robert Lee Brault Playhouse in April 2021 with the postponed April 2020 play “Things My Mother Taught Me” by Katherine DiSalvio.