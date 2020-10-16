FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater professional company of Door County will visit a theme with a virtual show premiering this weekend.

“Lipstick Optional: Celebrating the Women of Northern Sky” is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. A Zoom talkback will follow with many of company’s actors and creators. Info: northernskytheater.com.

From a press release: “With its rich canon of original work, Northern Sky Theater has brought dozens of iconic female characters to the stage. The many characters Northern Sky playwrights have written into existence include welders, doctors, politicians, football fans, single mothers, cherry farmers, and – of course – lumberjacks.”

Moll Rhode, associate artistic director, says, “Just walking down the rows of our costume shop gives you a sense of all the different women we’ve portrayed over the years. “Flannel and welding masks and Packers gear right up next to sharp business suits and 19th-century calico. I got a hankering to go through our archives and find some of my favorite clips – songs, stories and dance – featuring some of the fantastic women who have crossed our boards over the years. It’s a way to celebrate the characters themselves – plus the women who have played them, written them, designed their sets and costumes and choreographed and directed them.”

The 19 archival clips are taken from 16 productions ranging from 1993 to 2019. Included are “Bing! The Cherry Musical,” “Bob Dumkee’s Farm,’ “Dad’s Season Tickets,” “Dairy Heirs,” “Doctor! Doctor!” “Fishing for the Moon,” “Loose Lips Sink Ships,” “Lumberjacks in Love,” “Marlarkey!” “Northern Lights,” “Oklahoma in Wisconsin,” “Our Night in Frog Station,” “Victory Farm,” “We Like It Where?” “When Butter Churns to Gold” and “Windjammers.”

After it premieres, “Lipstick Optional: Celebrating the Women of Northern Sky” will be available on demand.

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19, all of Northern Sky Theater’s live 2020 schedule was wiped out at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater and the indoor Gould Theater.