GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Play-by-Play Theatre will present “One-Act Weekend” in a virtual format next week.

The professional company will offer four short one-act plays, each presented slightly differently to fit a virtual platform.

Two plays will be presented Saturday, Nov. 21, and two will be presented Sunday, Nov. 22.

Viewing is free, but registration is needed to get access. The link: https://www.playbyplaytheatre.org/oneactweekend.html.

From website information, the offerings:

+ “Words, Words, Words” by David Ives

Featuring: Elizabeth Jolly, Aaron Reynolds, Carolyn Silverberg

Directed by: Carolyn Silverberg

The play recalls the philosophical adage that three monkeys typing into infinity will sooner or later produce “Hamlet,” and asks: What would the monkeys talk about at their typewriters?

First produced at the Manhattan Punch Line Theatre in New York City in January 1987.

​This digital production will only be available for 24 hours all day on Saturday, Nov. 21.

+ “Last Two on Earth” by Mike Eserkaln

Featuring: Katie Schroeder and Eric D. Westphal

Directed by: Mike Eserkaln

Honestly, what else would you do when the world has ended? In this play, the last two people on Earth play chess and argue about having kids.

Written by local playwright Mike Eserkaln, previous productions were presented at St. Norbert College, Venture Theatre and Chicago Dramatists.

This digital production will only be available for 24 hours all day on Saturday, Nov. 21.

+ “Sure Thing” by David Ives

Featuring: Elizabeth McMonagle Pragel & Greg Pragel

Directed by: Teresa Aportela Sergott

Two people meet in a café and find their way through a conversational minefield as an off-stage bell interrupts their false starts, gaffes and faux pas on their way to falling in love.

First produced at the Manhattan Punch Line Theatre in New York City in February 1988.

This digital production will only be available for 24 hours all day on Sunday, Nov. 22.

+ “Identity Theft” by Eddie Antar

Featuring: Sarah Doyle & Mary Ehlinger

Directed by: Mary Ehlinger

Features a phone call between two strangers who discover something astounding, showing us why sometimes it’s a good idea to answer those pesky telemarketing calls.

Eddie Antar is an award-winning New York City-based playwright.

This digital production will only be available for 24 hours all day on Sunday, Nov. 22.