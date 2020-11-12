GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Virtual ‘Post-Its!’ ushers in new era for vintage Green Bay theater

Critic At Large

Green Bay Community Theater

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

David Burke and Sandy Zochert in a scene from Green Bay Community Theater’s production of “Post-Its!” (Warren Gerds screenshot)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater, which started life in the mid-1930s, is dipping a toe into 2020’s world of determined theater: “By golly, we’re going to put on show no matter what the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic throws at us.”

On view today to Saturday (Nov. 12-14) is the one-act “Post-Its! (Notes on a Marriage)” on demand at  https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/bsMzBAcBjVbi-post-its-notes-on-a-marriage–green-bay-community-theater.

Viewing is free, with donations accepted.

Playwrights Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman envision a couple whose major form of staying in touch is by Post-It Notes.

In a way, the play is a statement on how modern couples communicate – “modern” essentially being since Post-It Notes took hold in the 1980s.

The cryptic notes in the play tell a story of a man and a woman from “Last night was incredible” to “How can I see your cane if I can’t find my glasses?” and beyond.

That “and beyond” is a grabber, a heart-tugger, a poignant finale.

It’s a wonderful, brief play with a touch of music that touches, too.

Directing is Dave Zochert, who is president of the theater’s board of directors. He didn’t go far for his cast – Sandy Zochert, his wife, and David Burke, who was his assistant director for “Bus Stop,” the last live play that Green Bay Community Theater presented (February 2020) before the pandemic applied a choke hold.

The three have been around the block in local theater, so the production is one of quality amid its simplicity: Two people acting at a table in front of a theater curtain. They tune in to the comic, ironic and touching aura of the material.

To pull off the production, Green Bay Community Theater tapped into a company that provides a delivery system. There’s all kinds of new stuff on the technical side of theater these days. Important is a way to keep a beloved entity relevant.

During introductions, Dave Zochert said the troupe is at work on the play, “Cornered,” to be its next production in “almost live theater.”

The theater’s link: gbcommunitytheater.com.

