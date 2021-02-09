FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will continue its virtual programming with “Jeff’s Presidential Palooza” on President’s Day, Feb. at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time. Info: northernskytheater.com. Audience members may watch either live or after the event on demand.

According to a press release: Northern Sky Theater’s artistic director Jeff Herbst, longtime presidential history junkie, will preside over the production along with Door County songwriter Katie Dahl, who will serve as emcee. Herbst also will be joined by special guests Karen Mal (Austin, Texas) and Jake Endres (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

Together, they will present live and archival video performances of presidential campaign songs from the theater’s quadrennial revue “And If Elected.”

The participatory evening will include anecdotes and presidential trivia, including a chance for the audience to stump the expert (Herbst).

“I’ve been fascinated by presidential history since I was a little kid,” Herbst said. “We had planned to present ‘And If Elected’ this fall in our new Gould Theater, but of course COVID-19 prevented that. This will be a fun opportunity to get my presidential trivia fix – and I hope the audience will have fun, too.”

Mal and Endres, who will join Herbst on Feb. 15, were originally slated to perform in the fall run of “And If Elected,” a show that is particularly close to Herbst’s heart.

“Every time I think I’ve heard it all from Jeff in terms of his presidential trivia knowledge, he pulls some other obscure fact out,” said Dahl. “He really is remarkable in his presidential nerdiness, both his depth of knowledge about and love for the subject. If he was running for Presidential Trivia Expert in Chief, I would definitely vote for him.”

“Jeff’s Presidential Palooza” is part Northern Sky Theater’s first-ever winter season of seven projects. Northern Sky Theater’s Winter Season supports the theater’s ongoing “Rekindle Campaign,” an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.