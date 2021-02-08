Scene from a production of “Lumberjacks in Love” with Doug Mancheski, top, Molly Rhode and Jeffrey Herbst. (Northern Sky Theater)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will continue its virtual winter season with a special compilation show “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks” on Valentine’s Day. Info: northernskytheater.com.

According to a press release: The show will premiere at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time Feb. 14.

Featured are love songs of lumberjacks, Packers fans, Belgians farmers and more from more than dozen Northern Sky Theater shows from the early 1990s to 2019.

Following the premiere, “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks” will be available on demand. Tickets are being sold on a flexible, “pay what you choose” basis.

“Any musical theater worth its salt has a lot of great love songs, and Northern Sky is no exception,” said associate artistic director Molly Rhode. “Wacky love songs, sweet love songs, unrequited love songs, hilarious love songs: this show runs the gamut. It’s a really delightful Valentine’s Day romp.”

The clips are gleaned from archival footage of productions both outdoors at Peninsula State Park and Northern Sky Theater’s new indoor Gould Theater.

Featured productions include “Dad’s Season Tickets,” “Belgians in Heaven,” “Bing! The Cherry Musical,” “Dairy Heirs,” “Doctor! Doctor!,” “Guys & Does,” “Loose Lips Sink Ships,” “Lumberjacks in Love,” “Northern Lights” and “The Passage.”

The show includes performances by Fred Alley, the late co-founder of Northern Sky.

Rhode notes that Northern Sky Theater has facilitated many real and fictional love stories. Of note, Rhode and her husband, Chase Stoeger (co-editor of “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks” got married during their time at Northern Sky Theater.

“When we came to the company, we were dating, and two years later we got married,” Rhode said. “It’s been really fun for Chase and me to work together on this project and reflect on all those great romantic Northern Sky moments, both on and off the stage.”

In addition to “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks,” Northern Sky Theater is presenting seven other virtual winter shows.

Northern Sky Theater’s winter season supports the theater’s ongoing “Rekindle Campaign,” an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.