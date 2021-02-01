STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue Playhouse this week will present a virtual reading of “The Children” to open its “PlayWorks 2021” a series.

According to a press release: Online readings of plays will take place at 7 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month through June 2021. A full schedule and complete information are at thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children” will be streamed live at 7 p.m. Feb. 5. Admission to the reading is free, but patrons must register at www.thirdavenueplayhouse.com to receive a link. Donations are appreciated. A live talkback with the cast and director will follow the reading.

Directed by Marie Kohler, the cast includes Carrie Hitchcock, Alan Kopischke, Sheri Williams Pannell.

“The Children” is presented in partnership with “Door County Reads 2021.”

In the story, two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request.

The play was presented in Green Bay in 2019 by Theatre Z(review/background).

Lucy Kirkwood is an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter. Recent work includes “Mosquitoes,” which opened at the National Theatre, London, England, in summer 2017, and “The Children,” which premiered at the Royal Court Theatre, London, in 2016 and opened on Broadway in December 2017.

Kirkwood also writes for screen. Her new six-part season “Adult Material” (Tiger Aspect Productions) and the mini-series of her play “Chimerica” (Playground Productions) have both recently been greenlit.

Marie Kohler is co-founder of Milwaukee’s Renaissance Theaterworks, where she served as co-artistic director for 20 years and directed “Happy Days,” “The Kreuzer Sonata,” “A Phoenix Too Frequent” and “Honor.” Kohler directed “Dear Elizabeth” at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and readings at American Players Theatre and co-directed her play “Boswell” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

As playwright, Kohler has written “County Days,” “Midnight and Moll Flanders,” “Boswell’s Dreams,” “The Dig” (which Third Avenue Playhouse presented in 2019, “Boswell” and “A Girl of the Limberlost” (presented in 2019 by Rogue Theatre of Door County).

Raised in Wisconsin, Kohler holds a BA from Harvard and MA from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She studied directing at New York City’s Barrow Group. Named Milwaukee Arts Board “Artist of the Year” and “Friend of the Arts,” Kohler served on Wisconsin’s Humanities Council, and currently on UW-Parkside’s Advisory Board.

Carrie Hitchock is reconnecting with friends at Third Avenue Playhouse. A native of Wisconsin and a graduate of the UW-Milwaukee, her recent theater credits include Professor Willard in “Our Town” with Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Miss Hannigan in “Annie” with The Skylight Theatre, Williamina Fleming in “Silent Sky” with Forward Theatre, Aoife in “Outside Mullingar” with Next Act Theatre, Masha in “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Irina Botvinnik in “A Walk in the Woods” with Third Avenue Playhouse.

Hitchcock is also a film, commercial and voice actor and has appeared in the Independent films “Expecting Mercy,” “Wishtaker” and “Last Will.”

Alan Kopischke is directing Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” for UW-Green Bay, where he teaches acting. His many Third Avenue Playhouse credits include “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,” “Oleanna” and “A Walk in the Woods.”

Kopischke has acted with Steppenwolf, Milwaukee Rep, Peninsula Players, Theatre Z and regional theatres across the country, including the American Conservatory Theater where he earned his MFA. He has been smacked around by the Chuck Norris family and a real highway patrolman on primetime television and in feature films.

Kopischke produces the Door Kinetic Arts Festival every June at Björklunden and has created new arts programs in communities around Wisconsin. He is also directing the May 7 Third Avenue Playhouse reading of Theresa Rebeck’s “The Understudy.”

Sheri Williams Pannell is a native Milwaukeean who has performed, directed or written for Milwaukee theater and arts organizations, including Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, First Stage, Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Chamber Theater, Milwaukee Fringe Festival, Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Arts Museum, Present Music and Skylight Music Theatre.

Pannell has worked at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Utah’s Old Lyric Theatre, Children’s Theater of Madison, University Opera and University Theater at UW-Madison. Pannell was selected to direct a production as part of the United Nations Conference on Genocide, hosted at the UW-Madison. In 2017, Pannell was honored as an “Artist of the Year” by the City of Milwaukee.

A founding member and artistic director at Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, Pannell is also a director/teaching artist at Black Arts MKE and co-director of the drama ministry at Calvary Baptist Church.