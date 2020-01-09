Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: A few performances dot calendar in Northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on The Cure for Love” in Menasha… performances involving Keith Pulvermacher, Stayin’ Alive, “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience,” Matthew Zalkind, Matt Buchman Marty Robinson Quintet… news of “Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story.”

ARRIVING

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc. will present the Jay Berkow farce “The Cure for Love” at 7 p.m. Jan. 14-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19 in Lucia Baehman Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus Communications Arts Center. Info: attictheatreinc.com. The play is based on the Alexandre Dumas novel, “Fernande: The Story of a Courtesan,” which “winks modernly at the audience.”

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host a Backstage Pass event with Keith Pulvermacher at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the Bee Gees tribute band Stayin’ Alive at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The concert includes big-screen video clips, photos and imagery. The band offers the songs and sights of a Bee Gees play list that includes “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive,” “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words” and “To Love Somebody.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host a “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host a guest recital with Matthew Zalkind, cello, at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in Harper Hall.

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will continue its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, Jan. 16, with Matt Buchman Marty Robinson Quintet. Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host a screening of a new documentary film, “Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story” at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in Fort Howard Theater in the F. K. Bemis International Center on campus. According to a press release: The event is free and open to the public. Following the screening, there will be a discussion with the director of the film, Martin Doblmeier. “Revolution of the Heart” includes rare archival photographs and film footage plus interviews with actor/activist Martin Sheen, public theologian Cornel West, popular author Joan Chittister, Jim Wallis of Sojourners and others. The film profiles Day, co-founder (along with Peter Maurin) of the Catholic Worker Movement that began as a newspaper to expose injustices during the Great Depression. It soon expanded to become a network of houses of hospitality to welcome the poor and destitute. Over the years, Day developed her understanding of how to follow the Biblical challenge to be “peacemakers” by resisting all forms of military intervention. She protested America’s involvement in World War II and was severely criticized. Day was arrested multiple times for protesting America’s nuclear buildup, and she led resistance against the war in Vietnam. For more information on the film screening, contact Robert Pyne, director of the Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice & Public Understanding at St. Norbert College, at robert.pyne@snc.edu.