Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: A holiday flavor is slipping into the region’s offerings

Scene from the touring “Cirque Dreams Holidaz” playing at the Weidner Center.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on Cirque Dreams Holidaze in Green Bay, “The Rocky Horror Show” in Green Bay, “The Comedy of Errors” in Oshkosh, “Broadway Santa” in De Pere, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” in Menasha, “The Ghost in the Meadow” in Green Bay, “Crime!” in De Pere, “Reckless” in Marinette… performances involving Jack and Jill Jazz, The Outlaws, Sons of Seredip, Boy Band Review, “Mistletoe Musings,” St. Norbert “Opera Workshop,” Lawrence Academy ensembles, Talent Jam, Fox Valley Symphony, “The Orchestra,” UW-Oshkosh Chamber Ensembles, UWGB Jazz Ensembles… news of two Neville Museum exhibitions.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Cirque Dreams Holidaze at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to the website: The show lights up the holiday season with a two-hour stage spectacular. Included are more than 300 imaginative costumes, 20 acts, singers, original music and seasonal favorites that celebrate Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year’s.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” in University Theatre of Theatre Hall at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 7:30 and 11 p.m. Nov. 22 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-audience-can-get-into-the-act-of-the-rocky-horror-show-in-green-bay/.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” in Fredric March Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre/comedy-errors. Snapshot: The “slapstick farce of his youth” is swept into the premise that a set of identical twins unknown to each other find themselves in the same city after a lifetime spent apart – but there are TWO sets of identical twins! This sets up over-the-top pandemonium and comical complications of mistaken identity every which way the twins turn.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio for Performing Arts students will present the Janet Garner and Andy Beck musical “Broadway Santa” in Broadway Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23-24. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The setup: This is an excursion to the Great White Way as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the rest of the North Pole gang make Broadway history performing Santa’s original stage play. Backed by Mr. Hathaway, a reluctant producer, and organized by a meticulous stage manager, can this inexperienced cast pull it off?

ENDING

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Theatre will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21-22 and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in Lucia Baehman Theatre. Directing is Susan Rabideau. Info: https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx?cid=169. According to the website: Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, the Simon Stephens play tells of Christopher Boone, who sets out to investigate the bizarre death of a neighbor’s dog. The path leads to a series of events that expose far greater mysteries of a community of disparate characters, a family with secrets and a gifted mind in a complicated relationship with the world.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present its final performances of Joseph Simonelli’s “The Ghost in the Meadow” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-22; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-ghost-in-the-meadow-an-eerie-haunting-yarn-in-green-bay/.

– In De Pere, Cardboard Theatre will present its final performances of the original Mike Eserkaln/Matt Worzala play “Crime!” at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 in The Green Room Lounge. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-original-crime-pays-off-in-comical-drama-in-de-pere/.

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay will present its final performances of the Craig Lucas comedy “Reckless” in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-complex-reckless-an-engaging-experience-in-marinette/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will continue its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Thursday, Nov. 21, with Jack and Jill Jazz (guitarist Jack Grassel and singer Jill Jensen).Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host The Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Info: meyertheatre.org

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Sons of Seredip (Holiday Show)”at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Boy Band Review at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present another edition of its “Mistletoe Musings” cabaret show starting this week with area performers offering new songs. Info: forstinn.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Dec. 6; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College music department will present “Opera Workshop” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Dudley Birder Hall. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Students perform significant operatic works.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Lawrence Academy: Symphonic Band & Wind Ensemble Concert at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23, in Memorial Chapel.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Talent Jam at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Info: meyertheatre.org

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com. A pre-concert talk with conductor Kevin Sutterlin starts at 6:40 p.m. The program: Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, “Avanti!” Johannes Brahms, “Tragic Overture Opus 81;” Benedetto Marcello, “Oboe Concerto in C Minor” with soloist Jennifer Hodges Bryan; Peter Illych Tchaikovsky, “Symphony No. 6, opus 74, TH 30, B minor (‘Pathétique’).”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Orchestra” starring former members of Electric Light Orchestraat 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Chamber Ensembles at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in University Theatre of Theatre Hall. Info: weidnercenter.com.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Neville Public Museum of Brown County is presenting “Guns & Gowns” to Jan. 3 and “Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay” to Jan. 12. An invitation-only reception will be held Thursday, Nov. 21.