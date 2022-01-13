GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doublecheck before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,771 public productions and at least 5,529 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, Birder Studio will present “Seussical Jr.” starting next week in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13-14 and 1 and 4 p.m. Jan. 15-16. Snapshot from the theater: In the show by from Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other popular Dr. Seuss characters help tell a fantastical tale from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the local ComedyCity improvisational theater in a “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present “Encore Cabaret with Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14-15 in Kimberly-Clark Theater. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Billion, Carsten’s Mill will host Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe in “Sputnik Manitowoc” (my review of production at Meyer Theatre) at 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Info: eventbrite.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room will present the local ComedyCity improvisational theater in a “Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring musical “Mean Girls” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Stayin’ Alive” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Info: weillcenter.com. The show includes big-screen video clips, photos and flashy imagery, along with a large Bee Gees playlist. Included are the hits “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive,” along with such poetic ballads as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny be Tender,” “Words” and “To Love Somebody.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Stayin’ Alive” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The show includes big-screen video clips, photos and flashy imagery, along with a large Bee Gees playlist. Included are the hits “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive,” along with such poetic ballads as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny be Tender,” “Words” and “To Love Somebody.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its “175th Birthday Recital” at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 in Memorial Chapel. The university is closed to the public until further notice. The event is being livestreamed. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band in “Movie Night” at 3 p.m. Jan. 16. Info: cccshows.org. Designed as a family event, the concert includes such enduring movie music favorites as “Over the Rainbow,” “Peter Gunn” and “Blues Brothers Revue” and new music from “Moana,” “Hunger Games,” “Frozen 2,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Lego Movie,” “Back to the Future,” “Hamilton” and even some video game music. “Kids are invited to wear their jammies to this fun, family-friendly concert.” Masks are required for all attendees.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Ted Piltzecker guest recital with Jazz Faculty Quartet, Jan. 16, in Harper Hall, Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Resurrection: A Journey Tribute,” Jan. 19, Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: “Resurrection: A Journey Tribute,” Jan. 20, Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.