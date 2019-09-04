Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: After a little lull, the fall theater season will heat up

Participants in a previous Ms. Space Debris Pageant that again is part of the unique Sputnikfest coming up Saturday, Sept. 6, in Manitowoc at Rahr West Art Museum.

Below is more information on “George Washington’s Teeth” in Fish Creek, Ballet Folklorico in Green Bay, “It Takes Two: Duets of Broadway” in Neenah, “Tomfoolery” in Sturgeon Bay, “The Dixie Swim Club” in Fond du Lac, “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” in Abrams, “Disgraced” in Green Bay, “The Moors” in Sturgeon Bay, “BoomeRaging: FROM LSD TO OMG” in Sturgeon Bay, “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Fish Creek, “The Last Five Years” in Menominee, Mich…. performances involving Tesla, “Snake Discovery LIVE,” Birch Creek Music Performance Center, BuckCherry, “Choir! Choir! Choir!” Nick Offerman, Feed the Dog, The Everly Set, Janet Planet… news of “Museum of Natural Inspiration: Artists Explore the Richter Collection,” Sputnikfest/Ms. Space Debris Pageant and Shan Bryan-Hanson.

ARRIVING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the Midwest premiere of the Mark St. Germain comedy “George Washington’s Teeth” starting Sept. 4 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-georges-washingtons-teeth-opening-fall-run-in-door-county/. Performances then are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays except 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Sept. 29 and Oct. 20. A post-show chat with the actors, designers and director will be held Sept. 7.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Ballet Folklorico at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Info: weidnercenter.com. The troupe’s repertoire originates from various states and regions of Mexico. Performed by students from the University of Nayarit, the dance is characterized by fast-paced footwork, large skirt work and the use of machetes to showcase the cultural richness of Mexico through dance expression and innovation. Nayarit is a state on the Pacific coast of Mexico, and 26,00o-student University of Nayarit is in the city of Tepic.

– In Neenah, Ballroom at the Reserve will host Timber Mill Theatre as the local company presents “It Takes Two: Duets of Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 (sold out) and 7. Info: timbermilltheatre.com. The cabaret-style production features local and New York talent in showcases of duets from such hits as “Oklahoma!” and “Wicked.” Performing are Julie Hart, Justun Hart, Marie Dalzell and Gabe Ford-Dunker. The ballroom recently came under new ownership and aims to expand its offerings.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present “Tomfoolery,” the words and music of Tom Lehrer, starting with a pay-what-you-can preview at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Performances to Oct. 20 are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. Lehrer was a piano-playing humorist with an especially bent sense of humor. This piece from 1980 was adapted by Cameron Mackintosh (who became a big-time producer) and Robin Ray, with musical arrangements by Chris Walker and Robert Fisher. Directing is Robert Boles, co-artistic director of the theater, with Ryan Cappleman as music director and one of the players, along with Bradley Halverson, Joel Kopischke and Carmen Risi. Sample of Lehrer’s style: “If after hearing my songs just one human being is inspired to say something nasty to a friend or perhaps to strike a loved one it will all have been worth the while.” Tom Lehrer is age 91 and retired.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present the Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club” in Goodrich Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Info: fdlct.com. Therese Burazin directs the story of five Southern women and their friendship over time. From the time of their college swim team, the women set aside a long weekend every summer to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives. The weekends span 33 years. In the cast are Eva Thelen-Dunphy, Misty Gedlinske, Blair Moon, Joey Kunde and Kim Berndt, with understudy and lines assistant Stacy Kraus.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will host the Jeff Daniels comedy “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” in Nancy Byng Community Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 19-20, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: abramspotlightproductions.com. The production is part of the troupe’s adult offerings, called “After Dark.” Snapshot: When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Michigan camp, 35-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book. Directing is Tim Rutten-Kempees. The cast consists of Jim Klein, Bobby Buffingten, William Church, Tyler Otto, Chris Weis and Hope Reines. Rutten-Kempees says the story brings Yooper ways to life. “This show has so much in it, from bucks and guns to alien abductions and magic potions. It’s a crazy story populated by crazy characters,” he says. “What’s really exciting is half the cast (of six) is appearing on the Abrams stage for the first time, and the other half are returning veterans.”

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will present a reading of the Ayad Akhtar play “Disgraced” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in Fort Howard Hall of the center as part of the “Think Theatre” series. Admission is free. Info: weidnercenter.com. The series features UWGB faculty and guests. Directing is Kaiser Ahmed. “Disgraced” is the 2013 Pulitzer Prize winning drama that asks, What is the nature and purpose of faith? How do we account for racial relations in contemporary America? The story focuses on a dinner party between four people with very different backgrounds. As discussion turns to politics and religion, the mood quickly becomes heated. The play depicts racial and ethnic prejudices and the challenge for upwardly mobile Muslim-Americans in post-9/11 America.

ENDING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present its final performances of the Jen Silverman dark comedy “The Moors” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7; and 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Inside/Out Theatre at the Margaret Lockwood Gallery, Michigan and S. 7th St. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-the-moors-in-sturgeon-bay-spins-a-bizarre-dark-comical-yarn/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will host “BoomeRaging: FROM LSD TO OMG,” written and performed by Will Durst at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4-7. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com. The comedian returns “with his tribute to the history, growth, joys, achievements and looming terrors of the Baby Boom Generation in today’s youth-obsessed society.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater is presenting the world premiere of the Matt Zembrowski musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets” Mondays-Saturdays to Oct. 26 in the new Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater. Performances Aug. 30-Sept. 1 are billed as having special events. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Which of Frank’s three daughters will inherit his treasured season tickets? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook. From kick off to the final Hail Mary, it’s anyone’s game. To reach the end zone, our home team must first relearn that family isn’t everything; it’s the only thing. See also: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-extra-from-a-hole-in-the-ground-whoda-thunk/.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Menominee, Mich., the new local theater troupe Coastal Players will present the Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last Five Years” as its inaugural production in Menominee Opera House Sept. 13-15.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “Tesla: Shock 2019 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Tom Papa at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Snake Discovery LIVE,” a free event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will continue its fall concert series featuring faculty at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with the Lawrence University Jazz Faculty Quartet featuring José Encarnacion and Dane Richeson with Mark Urness and Bill Carrothers. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host BuckCherry at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Choir! Choir! Choir!”a free community singing event at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Nick Offerman: All Rise” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Feed the Dog, a Backstage Pass event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac Concert Association 2019-2020 season will open with The Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Performing Arts Center at Fond du Lac High School. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts1920.cfm.

– In Appleton, Trout Museum of Art will open its 10th season of Jazz at the Trout Sept. 12 with an outdoor concert in Houdini Plaza starring Janet Planet. Info: troutmuseum.org. Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio. The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

ETCETERA

In Green Bay, “Museum of Natural Inspiration: Artists Explore the Richter Collection” will open Thursday, Sept. 5, in University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Lawton Gallery. In collaboration with the Richter Museum of Natural History at UWGB’s Cofrin Center for Biodiversity, the exhibition features artists who have created artwork inspired from the Richter’s collection of specimens. These specimens will be displayed alongside the artwork they have inspired in a true partnership of art and science. The opening reception is Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Lawton Gallery Theatre Hall, (Room 230), and at a satellite location, Artless Bastard Gallery in De Pere, Wis. from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit is part of a year-long celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Center for Biodiversity. The exhibition will run from to Oct. 3. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Lawton Gallery events are free and open to the public. The Lawton Gallery also announced the loan of the Andy Warhol screenprints to the River Arts Center, located on the Wisconsin River in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Nine screenprints by Warhol, donated to UWGB in 2008 by the Andy Warhol Foundation, are on display to Nov. 22.

– In Manitowoc, Rahr West Art Museum will host the annual Sputnikfest with the Ms. Space Debris Pageant from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7. Performing is the band The Cougars. Judges for the pageant, open any “human over the age of 18,” are Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles, Craig Dillon and entertainer Charlie Berens. The event celebrates a Cold War happening that took place near the museum: On Sept. 6, 1962, a 20-pound hunk of Russian Sputnik IV landed in the middle of the street on the corner of N. 8th and Park streets in Manitowoc.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College community honored Shan Bryan-Hanson, curator of art galleries and collections, with the Exceptional Service Award at the annual President’s Dinner. According to a press release: Bryan-Hanson exemplifies the college’s mission in the many ways she interacts with communities on and off campus. In addition to serving as a staff member, administrator and artist, she teaches painting, supervises several students in the Bush Art Center and mentors art students through their senior capstone projects. Bryan-Hanson has also increased the amount of funding for visual arts at St. Norbert; her curatorial work has been funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Alliance of Museums. The award is given annually to a staff employee for service above and beyond normal work expectations.